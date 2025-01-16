Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan stabbed during robbery at home

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan suffered multiple stab injuries including one closer to his spine after a robber allegedly barged into his residence in Mumbai's Bandra (west) and stabbed him around 2:30am on Thursday. Police said the attacker fled the scene after attacking the actor and that they were trying to trace him. They were in the process of registering a First Information Report and have formed multiple teams to nab the assailant. Saif Ali Khan was injured during a burglary at his home. (HT photo.)

A police officer said Khan was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital and that it was initially unclear if he was stabbed or injured in the scuffle with the robber. "We are investigating the matter. The Mumbai crime branch is conducting a parallel investigation into the incident," he said.

Lilavati Hospital chief operating officer Niraj Uttamani said Khan was hospitalised at 3:30am with six injuries of which two are deeper. "One of the injuries is closer to his spine. Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain, and anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi are operating on him. We will be able to tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done," said Uttamani.

