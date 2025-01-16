Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan stabbed during robbery at home

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 16, 2025 08:06 AM IST

Police said the robber fled from the scene after occupants of the house woke up and police are trying to trace him.

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan suffered multiple stab injuries including one closer to his spine after a robber allegedly barged into his residence in Mumbai's Bandra (west) and stabbed him around 2:30am on Thursday. Police said the attacker fled the scene after attacking the actor and that they were trying to trace him. They were in the process of registering a First Information Report and have formed multiple teams to nab the assailant.

Saif Ali Khan was injured during a burglary at his home. (HT photo.)
Saif Ali Khan was injured during a burglary at his home. (HT photo.)

A police officer said Khan was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital and that it was initially unclear if he was stabbed or injured in the scuffle with the robber. "We are investigating the matter. The Mumbai crime branch is conducting a parallel investigation into the incident," he said.

Lilavati Hospital chief operating officer Niraj Uttamani said Khan was hospitalised at 3:30am with six injuries of which two are deeper. "One of the injuries is closer to his spine. Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain, and anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi are operating on him. We will be able to tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done," said Uttamani.

'

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On