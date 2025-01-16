A wound close to spine, another on neck: All we know about Saif Ali Khan's injuries during house break-in

Actor Saif Ali Khan was injured after an intruder allegedly broke into his and Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai house in the early hours of Thursday. The actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital, where he is currently undergoing emergency surgery. The doctors at Lilavati gave an update on the actor's injuries to HT on Thursday morning, saying the total extent of the damage can be ascertained only after the surgery is done. Saif Ali Khan is undergoing treatment at the Lilavati Hospital.

Saif Ali Khan's injuries

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said that Saif was attacked by an unidentified person in his house, and brought in at 3:30 am in Lilavati. He was brought to hospital by his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and one help. Detailing his injuries, Dr Uttamani said, "He has six injuries, two of which are deeper. One of the injuries is closer to his spine." Dr Uttamani added that there is one injury on neck and this is also being evaluated.

A doctor at Leelavati Hospital, who sought anonymity, told HT that the doctors found a piece of knife in the body and the doctors are still examining the extent of damage. However, the actor is able to move his limbs, which shows that the spine is ok

Saif Ali Khan undergoes surgery

Dr Uttamani added that a team of doctors is operating upon the actor. "We are operating on him. He is being operated upon by Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain, and anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi. We will be tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done." He said that surgery started at 5: 30 am and was still underway at 8:30 am.

How Saif Ali Khan got injured

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor stay in an apartment complex in Bandra West with their two sons - Taimur and Jeh. The actor was injured after an intruder allegedly broke into their place around 2:30 am on Thursday. Police says that it is unclear if Saif got injured in a scuffle with the intruder or was stabbed. The police said the robber fled from the scene after occupants of the house woke up and police are trying to trace him. The Bandra police are in the process of registering an FIR and several police teams have been formed to nab the culprit.

The actor's team issued a statement that read: “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation.”