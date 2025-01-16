Menu Explore
Saif Ali Khan's team shares official update on how actor got injured in house break-in: 'This was an attempted burglary'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Jan 16, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Saif Ali Khan's team has shared an official update on the actor's health after he was injured in a break-in attempt at his house on Thursday.

Saif Ali Khan's team has shared an official statement on the actor's health and what went down at his and Kareena Kapoor's house in the early hours of Thursday during an alleged break-in. Saif is currently at the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, undergoing emergency surgery.

Saif Ali Khan was injured in an alleged burglary attempt at his house on Thursday morning.
Saif Ali Khan was injured in an alleged burglary attempt at his house on Thursday morning.

(Also read: Saif Ali Khan injured, undergoes surgery after robbery bid at his and Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai home)

Saif Ali Khan's team issues official statement

The official statement from Saif's publicist reads: "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation."

Saif Ali Khan was injured in a break-in attempt at his and Kareena's house at 2:30 am, police sources confirmed to HT. Kareena and Saif, who have been married since 2012, live in the Satguru Sharan building in Mumbai's Bandra West. The couple's two sons - Taimur (8) and Jeh (4) - also live with them. The police are currently investigating the matter. No arrests have been made.

The extent of Saif Ali Khan's injuries

Saif was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital nearby for treatment of his injuries. Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said, “Saif has six injuries, two of which are deeper. One of the injuries is closer to his spine. We are operating on him. He is being operated upon by Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain, and anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi. We will be tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done."

Dr Uttamani added that there is one injury on neck and this is also being evaluated. He said that surgery started at 5: 30 am and was still underway by 8:30 am.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
