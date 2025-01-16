Saif Ali Khan live updates: Piece of knife found in actor's body after attack at home; Jr NTR is 'shocked'
Saif Ali Khan live updates: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured early Thursday morning when an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area, officials confirmed. The incident occurred around 2:30 am, and Khan was hospitalized for surgery following the attack. •“There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in the hospital undergoing surgery,” said a statement from the actor’s public relations team. They requested fans and the media to remain patient, emphasizing that the matter is under police investigation and updates will be shared as available....Read More
•According to a police official, an unidentified individual broke into Khan’s house and got into a scuffle with the actor. Some of his family members were present during the incident. Khan sustained injuries from the knife attack and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was reported to be out of danger.
•When asked if the incident involved a robbery attempt, a senior police official declined to comment further, citing an ongoing investigation. Bandra police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the report and have begun their probe into the matter.
Saif Ali Khan live updates: Neighbours' homes being searched
Officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch are conducting searches in buildings surrounding Saif Ali Khan's residence.
Saif Ali Khan live updates: One surgery done, another started
According to Dr Niraj Uttamani, Lilavati hospital COO the surgery on Saif's back is over and the neuro surgeon was done with his part of surgery and now the cosmetic surgeon is operating on his wrist.
Saif Ali Khan live updates: 'Spine is fine'
Saif Ali Khan live updates: A doctor at Leelavati who sought anonymity told HT that the actor suffered multiple wounds but is able to move his hands and legs. His spine seems to be fine too. The doctors also found a piece of the knife in his body.
Saif Ali Khan live updates: ‘Intention of robbery’
Over attack by an intruder on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home, BJP leader Ram Kadam says, "According to Police, a man entered the actor's house with the intention of robbery, and in a scuffle with the man the actor suffered injuries. The Police will investigate the incident and no one will be spared. Police is responsible to ensure such an incident does not repeat."
Saif Ali Khan live updates: Jr NTR reacts
“Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health,” wrote Saif's Devara co-star.
Saif Ali Khan live updates: Daya Nayak investigates
Crime Branch senior Daya Nayak was spotted at Saif Ali Khan's home, carrying on the investigation.
Saif Ali Khan live updates: Priyanka Chaturvedi tweets
“What a shame that Mumbai sees another high profile attempt on life, the attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police & the Home Minister. This is after a series of incidents that show there is a deliberate attempt to undermine Mumbai by targeting big,” she said.
Saif Ali Khan live updates: Police, crime branch officials outside Saif's home
Actor's team issues statement
Saif Ali Khan's team shares official update on how actor got injured in house break-in: ‘This was an attempted burglary’
Read full story here.
Saif Ali Khan live updates: Actor stabbed at home
Saif Ali Khan live updates: Saif Ali Khan was injured after an intruder entered his and Kareena Kapoor's home in Mumbai's Bandra. Read full story here.