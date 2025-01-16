Saif Ali Khan live updates: Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder who tried to rob his home.

Saif Ali Khan live updates: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured early Thursday morning when an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area, officials confirmed. The incident occurred around 2:30 am, and Khan was hospitalized for surgery following the attack. •“There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in the hospital undergoing surgery,” said a statement from the actor’s public relations team. They requested fans and the media to remain patient, emphasizing that the matter is under police investigation and updates will be shared as available....Read More

•According to a police official, an unidentified individual broke into Khan’s house and got into a scuffle with the actor. Some of his family members were present during the incident. Khan sustained injuries from the knife attack and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was reported to be out of danger.

•When asked if the incident involved a robbery attempt, a senior police official declined to comment further, citing an ongoing investigation. Bandra police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the report and have begun their probe into the matter.