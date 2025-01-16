Neil Nitin Mukesh calls Saif Ali Khan brave after the stabbing incident: ‘May your love for family be rewarded’

Neil Nitin Mukesh was left stunned upon hearing the news of Saif Ali Khan being stabbed at his Mumbai residence. Neil has expressed his admiration for Saif's bravery in protecting his family during the incident. He took to social media to wish Saif a speedy recovery. Also read: Saif Ali Khan knife attack: Suspect caught on camera; first CCTV photo out On Thursday, Saif Ali Khan, 54, was attacked by an intruder who broke into his house at around 3 am.

Neil sends his good wishes

On Thursday, Neil took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to send in his good wishes to Saif, who is in hospital following the attack.

“My prayers with Saif sir and the entire family. This is very sad indeed,” Neil wrote on social media.

The actor hoped Saif would get better soon. He added, “May your bravery and love for your family be rewarded with healing, strength, and peace. Get well soon".

Several other celebrities including Parineeti Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, and Hansal Mehta, also took to social media to extend their good wishes to the actor. Parineeti took to her Instagram stories and said, "Get well soon Saif" followed by flying pink heart emojis.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali also posted an image of the actor and called him his "brave brother”. Director Hansal Mehta also reacted to the incident and stated, "Unfortunate incident with Saif. Prayers for his speedy recovery. But why the f**k are media reports giving out his residential address?"

What we know about the attack

On Thursday, Saif Ali Khan, 54, was attacked by an intruder who broke into his house at around 3 am. He was stabbed during the alleged burglary attempt. Saif underwent surgery for stab wounds at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. He is out of danger. The Mumbai police is looking into the incident, with six police teams given the task to nab the accused.

According to the Mumbai police, the intruder argued with his maid, and when the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked Saif and injured him. As per the preliminary probe, the intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's flat but possibly sneaked in at some point during the night. The actor was moved to the ICU but will be shifted to the normal ward after a day.