Saif Ali Khan knife attack: Suspect caught on camera; first CCTV photo out

The first photograph of the attacker who allegedly stabbed Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan in his house in Mumbai has emerged. The suspect can be seen staring right into a CCTV camera while coming down the staircase after committing the grizzly crime. Saif Ali Khan attacked: The suspect can be seen staring right into a CCTV camera while coming down the staircase. (Photo by Manish K Pathak/HT)

Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra early. Khan, 54, was "out of danger" following emergency surgery, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am.

Saif Ali Khan's domestic help first raised an alarm as the intruder gained entry into the apartment. She also sustained a minor injury to her hand during the scuffle.

A fight between Khan and the intruder ensued as the former came out after hearing the woman's cries for help.

As per the preliminary probe, the intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's flat but possibly sneaked in at some point during the night.

Saif Ali Khan stabbed: What did the doctors say?

Khan's staff took him to Lilavati Hospital in an auto rickshaw after the incident. The hospital's chief operating officer, Dr Niraj Uttamani, told the media that the actor received six injuries, including two deep wounds. A surgery was performed to remove the knife lodged near his spine.

"He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries, one of the injuries is on the back which is close to the spine... Saif sustained a major injury to his thoracic spine due to a knife...Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also to repair the leaking spinal fluid," said the doctors.

There were two deep wounds in his left hand and right side of the neck which were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He was stable and completely out of danger.

The actor was moved to the ICU but will be shifted to the normal ward after a day.

The actor's representatives, meanwhile, described the incident as an "attempted burglary".