Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Saif Ali Khan knife attack: Suspect caught on camera; first CCTV photo out

ByHT News Desk
Jan 16, 2025 05:23 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra early.

The first photograph of the attacker who allegedly stabbed Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan in his house in Mumbai has emerged. The suspect can be seen staring right into a CCTV camera while coming down the staircase after committing the grizzly crime.

Saif Ali Khan attacked: The suspect can be seen staring right into a CCTV camera while coming down the staircase. (Photo by Manish K Pathak/HT)
Saif Ali Khan attacked: The suspect can be seen staring right into a CCTV camera while coming down the staircase. (Photo by Manish K Pathak/HT)

Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra early. Khan, 54, was "out of danger" following emergency surgery, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am.

Saif Ali Khan's domestic help first raised an alarm as the intruder gained entry into the apartment. She also sustained a minor injury to her hand during the scuffle.

A fight between Khan and the intruder ensued as the former came out after hearing the woman's cries for help.

As per the preliminary probe, the intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's flat but possibly sneaked in at some point during the night.

Saif Ali Khan stabbed: What did the doctors say?

Khan's staff took him to Lilavati Hospital in an auto rickshaw after the incident. The hospital's chief operating officer, Dr Niraj Uttamani, told the media that the actor received six injuries, including two deep wounds. A surgery was performed to remove the knife lodged near his spine.

"He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries, one of the injuries is on the back which is close to the spine... Saif sustained a major injury to his thoracic spine due to a knife...Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also to repair the leaking spinal fluid," said the doctors.

There were two deep wounds in his left hand and right side of the neck which were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He was stable and completely out of danger.

The actor was moved to the ICU but will be shifted to the normal ward after a day.

The actor's representatives, meanwhile, described the incident as an "attempted burglary".

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On