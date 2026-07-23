Delhi school announces hybrid mode classes amid protests

New Delhi's RS Junior Modern School has announced that it will conduct classes in the hybrid mode from Friday, July 24 until further notice, citing the "ongoing situation in Central Delhi." In a circular issued on Thursday, the school said students from Nursery to Class 5 could attend classes either physically or online. (Representative image/AFP)

In a circular issued on Thursday, the school said students from Nursery to Class 5 could attend classes either physically or online.

"Due to the ongoing situation in Central Delhi, the school will be conducting classes in the hybrid mode (both physical and online mode) w.e.f. 24th July, 2026 till further notice," the circular said.

The school clarified that students attending classes from home would continue to follow the regular school timetable by logging into their Microsoft Teams accounts.

It also instructed students to maintain school decorum, wear the prescribed school uniform during online classes and raise any queries with teachers only after school hours through Teams.

The circular added that school buses would continue to operate according to the regular schedule for students attending classes on campus.

The school said the hybrid arrangement would remain in place until further notice and sought cooperation from parents.

The advisory comes amid heightened security arrangements across Central Delhi following recent protests and the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

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Internet, metro disruptions in Delhi Meanwhile, internet services remained unavailable up to Andhra Pradesh Bhavan on Ashoka Road, nearly 1.8 km from the protest site. Connectivity was restored after crossing onto Copernicus Marg via Ashoka Road, broadly aligning with the notified shutdown zone.

The internet blackout also covered several prominent locations within central Delhi, including Janpath Market near Connaught Place, Le Meridien hotel, Shangri-La Eros, the National Media Centre and the Indian Women's Press Corps office.

Earlier on Wednesday, the DMRC had closed 16 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, till further instructions due to security reasons.

The development came as the crowd swelled at the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. Interchange facility remained available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations even during the closure.

However after 14 hours, entry gates at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations reopened on Thursday evening.