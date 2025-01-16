Devendra Fadnavis reacts to Saif Ali Khan stabbing: 'Mumbai not unsafe'

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday termed the stabbing attack on actor Saif Ali Khan as “serious”, but added it was wrong to brand Mumbai as “unsafe”. Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in his home in Bandra (West)(AFP)

“Mumbai is the safest mega city in country. The incident is serious but wrong to brand city as unsafe,” PTI quoted the chief minister as saying.

Actor Saif Ali Khan is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilawati Hospital after he was stabbed by an intruder in his apartment around 3 am on Thursday.

“The incident must be taken seriously. The government will take steps to make Mumbai safer,” Fadnavis added.

“Police have given you all the details regarding this. What kind of attack is this, what is actually behind this and what was the intention behind the attack is all before you,” he added.

Saif's attacker identified using CCTV footage: Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police said that the intruder who stabbed Saif Ali Khan inside his house in Mumbai's Bandra has been traced through CCTV visuals and teams have been formed to probe the incident.

A police official said that preliminary probe showed that the intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's 12th floor flat in Satguru Sharan building, but possibly sneaked in at some point earlier in the night.

After stabbing Khan, the attacker took the staircase to escape. His CCTV visuals were traced on the sixth floor, PTI quoted police sources.

Khan's house help, who raised an initial alarm, suffered a minor knife injury during the scuffle. She later visited the police station to complain of alleged attempted murder and trespassing.

Dr Nitin Dange, neurosurgeon at the Lilavati Hospital, said Khan had sustained a major injury to his "thoracic spine."

"He sustained a major injury to his thoracic spine due to a knife lodged in his spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also to repair the leaking spinal fluid. There were two other deep wounds on his left hand and right side of the neck which were repaired by the plastic surgery team," he said.

(With PTI inputs)