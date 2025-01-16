'Knife in Saif Ali Khan's spine, spinal fluid was leaking': What Lilavati Hospital doctor said

Doctors at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital revealed that a knife was lodged in the spine of actor Saif Ali Khan, who suffered multiple injuries during a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence early Thursday. After the surgeries, Saif Ali Khan has been shifted to the ICU at the Lilavati Hospital, where he will be kept under observation. (PTI)

Dr Nitin Dange, neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, told reporters that the knife lead to the leakage of Saif Ali Khan's spinal fluid.

"Mr Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital at 2 am with a reported history of assault by an unknown individual. He sustained severe injuries to the thoracic spinal cord, with a knife lodged in the spine. Emergency surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid," Dr Dange was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The doctor further revealed that there were two deep wounds on the actor's body, one on his left hand and the other on his neck, adding that the plastic surgery team treated both these injuries.

"I am happy to confirm that Mr Saif Ali Khan is completely stable now, recovering well, and is out of danger," Dr Dange added.

Meanwhile, Dr Niraj Uttamani, chief operating officer of the Lilavati Hospital, said that following the surgeries, Saif was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU), where he will be kept under observation for a day.

The actor's team also issued a statement to inform fans and well-wishers about his health, saying, "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident."

The team also thanked the doctors at the hospital, expressing gratitude to fans and well-wishers for "their prayers and thoughts during this time".

Dr Uttamani had earlier told HT that Saif was admitted to the hospital with six injuries and that the actor had to undergo two surgeries.

Meanwhile, the Bandra police and Mumbai Crime Branch officials are present at Saif's residence, conducting thorough search and investigations in and around the actor's house.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused, said deputy commissioner of police Dikshit Gedam. He said that six teams have been formed to nab the culprit.