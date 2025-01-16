Saif Ali Khan is out of danger after multiple surgeries following stabbing incident, thanks his fans and well-wishers

Actor Saif Ali Khan is out of danger after getting treatment for stab wounds on Thursday, his team confirmed. The actor suffered multiple stab wounds in an attack at his home in the early hours of Thursday morning. Following this, he was taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment, where he underwent multiple surgeries for six stab wounds. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan attacked news LIVE: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim visit dad after surgery at hospital; actor 'out of danger') Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his house in Mumbai's Bandra on Thursday morning.

Saif Ali Khan is out of danger

A little after noon on Thursday, Saif's team issued a statement. "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident," it read.

Saif's team thanked the doctors as well as fans and well-wishers. "We would like to thank Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati Hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time," the statement concluded. Saif's team had earlier clarified that the actor got injured in an attempted burglary.

The actor has six wounds on his body, Lilavati Hospital COO, Dr Niraj Uttamani, told HT, including one near the spine and one on the neck. Two surgeries were conducted on the actor.

Dr Niraj Uttamani said that a foreign object (broken part of the knife) was found near his spine and was removed. Dr Uttamani said that this has been removed and submitted to the police. He said that Saif was shifted to the ICU and will be under observation in theICU for a day.

Kareena Kapoor's team issues statement

Earlier, in a separate statement to the media, the team of Kareena Kapoor, Saif's, wife, had said, "There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in the hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine."

How Saif Ali Khan got injured

Around 2.30 am, an unknown person entered Saif and Kareena's residence in Bandra (west), an affluent suburb of Mumbai. News agency ANI quoted Mumbai Police source as saying, "When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked Saif Ali Khan and injured him. Police are investigating the matter." Apart from Saif and Kareena, their two sons - Taimur and Jeh - were also in the house when the assault took place. The actor was taken to the Lilavati Hospital around 3.30 am by Ibrahim Ali Khan, his older son from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh.