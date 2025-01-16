Kareena Kapoor issues statement on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing, assures 'rest of the family is doing fine'

Actor Kareena Kapoor's team has issued a statement on the stabbing of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. Saif is currently at Lilavati Hospital undergoing surgery. The doctors have said that the attacker missed any vital organs and the actor's spine is ok. The attack took place at Saif and Kareena's Bandra home in the early hours of Thursday. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan attacked news LIVE: One surgery done, another underway; attacker flees after burglary attempt) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been married since 2012.

Kareena Kapoor's team issues statement

In a statement to the media, Kareena's team said, "There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in the hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine."

The statement urged the media not to speculate and added, "We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police are already doing their due investigations." The statement was signed by Team Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Earlier in the day, Saif's team also issued their official statement: "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation," it read.

Saif Ali Khan's injuries

An unknown person entered Saif Ali Khan’s residence and argued with his domestic help around 2.30 am on Thursday. News agency ANI quoted a Mumbai Police source as saying, "When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked Saif Ali Khan and injured him. Police are investigating the matter."

Saif's wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, and their two sons - Taimur and Jeh - were also in the house when the assault took place. Saif's older son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, eventually reached his house and took the actor to the Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Lilavati Hospital COO Dr Niraj Uttamani told HT that the actor has six wounds on his body. A doctor at Leelavati Hospital, who sought anonymity, told HT that the doctors found a piece of knife in the body and the doctors are still examining the extent of damage. However, the actor is able to move his limbs, which shows that the spine is ok.