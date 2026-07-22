Salman Khan breaks silence on CJP protests with his own picture as a student: ‘It was such a peaceful movement’

He added, “I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.”

He took to Instagram and wrote a long note. It read, “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”

Over the last few days, several Bollywood celebrities have openly spoken up about the CJP-led student protest. On Monday, after students marched from Jantar Mantar to Parliament and were met with police force, including lathi-charge and tear gas, many celebrities took to social media to condemn the use of force against the protesters. On Wednesday, actor Salman Khan spoke on the protests.

He added, “This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated.”

"Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log (people from outside) come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub," he concluded.

What happened at the protests on Monday According to Delhi officials, during Monday’s protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive, and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force. The protestors, however, claim that Delhi Police personnel targeted them indiscriminately, leading to several injuries on their side as well. Several videos on social media show Delhi Police personnel lathi-charging the students and resorting to firing tear gas. Protestors have alleged that people in civil clothes without police accreditation attacked them as well.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for a march from Jantar Mantar, where the protestors have been camped for a month, to the Parliament. The protests have been ongoing amid allegations of irregularities in the education sector, particularly the alleged leaks of NEET exams. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the protest earlier this month, starting a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The protestors met representatives of the central government on Tuesday, but the protests continue.