Uorfi Javed says she nearly escaped getting detained by Mumbai Police: ‘Log peaceful protest karna chah rahe hain…’

Not just in Delhi, protests have also surfaced in Mumbai. Influencer Uorfi Javed took to Instagram to share that she and her sisters, Dolly and Asfi, did a fit-check and were on their way to join the protest at Shivaji Nagar but it escalated much differently. The three of them nearly escaped being detained by the Mumbai police. Uorfi took to Instagram and said, "Twinning kar ke protest jane wale the, fit-check kar ke. Lekin waha pe to..." She then posted another clip while leaving the protest venue, alleging, "Log peaceful protest karna chah rahe hain. Lekin wo bhi nahi karne de rahe hain police wale (People want to protest peacefully. But even that is not being allowed by the police)."

A total of six FIRs have been filed so far over the alleged violence and vandalism during the protest march held by the CJP on Monday, at Parliament Street, Connaught Place and other police stations, with police likely to probe a "larger and criminal conspiracy" behind the matter, PTI news agency reported.

Heavy barricading continues at various areas in Delhi, including Parliament House and Rafi Marg, even as the Cockroach Janta Party continues its protest at the Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in NEET.

She added, “Mere samne police wale... log sirf ikattha hi ho rahe the, koi kuch nahi kar raha tha. Log bas waha pe khade ho rahe the... Police unlog ko detain kar ke le ke gayi, bina koi reason ke (People were simply gathering and did not even protest, when they were being detained by the police without any reason).”

Actor Ayesha Khan took to her Instagram and detailed what happened to her when she arrived to join the protest in Mumbai. She said that she was dragged without being given any reason and pushed inside a van by force. “I was pulled by 4-5 women. I used all my strength to try not getting into the van but they pulled us in. Poorey van mein hum poochte rahein ki aap ne humein kyu detain kiya hain? Humne galti kya kiya hain? No answer, no accountability, nothing. Kisi ne koi jawab nahi diya aur humein Dadar se door Worli lekar aaye (We asked for answers inside the van that what was our mistake and why we were detained but there was no response or accountability. From Dadar we were taken to Worli),” she said.

Protests sparked in Delhi reach other cities This is the third day of protests in Mumbai and several other cities, which were kicked off in New Delhi by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar, moving to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session. Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, was whisked off by the police on Saturday.

Protests were also staged at multiple locations in the city demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. At Shivaji Park, demonstrations were held near Chaityabhoomi. A protester said some of them were arrested even before reaching the site.