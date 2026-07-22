Ayesha Khan pushed into van and detained by Mumbai Police, actor says she did not speak a word about protest

Ayesha shared a video to share her side of the story, where she said that she was eager to show support towards the student protests that were supposed to take place in Dadar. But when she arrived there at 4 PM, and even before she could say a word or show any kind of slogan there was a police officer who said that she cannot protest there. Ayesha asked in response, ‘Bata dijiye dusra aur kya raasta hain (Please tell us what is the other option)?’ At this point, before any conversation, the police pulled her brother, friend and then around 15 policemen (10 men and 5 women) told her and her friends that they have to get in the van.

Actor Ayesha Khan , who recently made a splash with her special song Shararat in Dhurandhar , has shared that she was detained by the Mumbai police on Wednesday. The actor took to Instagram to share a video statement detailing what happened on the site where she and some of her male and female friends had gathered to show solidarity for the student protests in Mumbai. Ayesha said that she was dragged without being given any reason and pushed inside a van by force.

“I was pulled by 4-5 women. I used all my strength to try not getting into the van but they pulled us in. Poorey van mein hum poochte rahein ki aap ne humein kyu detain kiya hain? Humne galti kya kiya hain? No answer, no accountability, nothing. Kisi ne koi jawab nahi diya aur humein Dadar se door Worli lekar aaye (We asked for answers inside the van that what was our mistake and why we were detained but there was no response or accountability. From Dadar we were taken to Worli).”

She said that the police at Worli spoke to them respectfully but her question remains the same: Why were they detained on ground? What was the reason?