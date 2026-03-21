Ayesha Khan pens a note for OG Dhurandhars Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar, says can’t wait to be slapped by Saumya Tandon
Ayesha Khan took to Instagram to share pictures from screening of Dhurandhar 2 in Mumbai, including moments with Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar and Saumya Tandon.
Following the release of Dhurandhar 2, actor Ayesha Khan took to social media to pen a special note for the franchise’s original 'Dhurandhars’. Giving a shoutout to Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar, Ayesha expressed her admiration for the team’s work, while also adding a playful twist, joking that she wouldn’t mind getting slapped by Saumya Tandon.
Ayesha Khan pens a note for OG Dhurandhars
On Friday, Ayesha shared several pictures from the special screening of Dhurandhar 2 in Mumbai, which was attended by the cast and crew. Ayesha shared pictures with Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar and Saumya Tandon.
“And one with the OG DHURANDHARS!!! @ranveersingh like I told you, I am a fan since day 1!!!!! You deserve the world… @castingchhabra the star maker! The sweetest, love and onlyyyyy love!!you are God sent,” Ayesha wrote in her note.
She continued, “@adityadharfilms sir every conversation that I have ever had with you is going to stay with me forever, I absolutely look upto your work life balance, no wonder God has blessed you and how sir!! Love and respect forever… @saraarjunn what a sweetheart!!! Forever cheering for yalina, keep shining, stay the way you are! @yamigautam mam so much to learn from you, absolutely inspiring, what a journey.|
Ayesha also mentioned her Shararat co-star Krystle D'Souza, and joked that she wants to be slapped by Saumya Tandon, referring to a popular scene where Saumya slapped her onscreen husband Akshaye Khanna in the film Dhurandhar.
“@vijayganguly to many more!!!! Thank you for all the Shararat… @krystledsouza my lady!! The absolute stunning!! It was my pleasure to share the screen with you, to many more together… @saumyas_world_ can’t wait to be slapped by you, iyky, that’s how one knows that they are STAR,” she wrote.
Ayesha had other names in her list, as she added, “@rajarjunofficial sir, couldn’t find a good picture together!!!! But so much love in my heart for you, your warmth is everything!! Couldn’t find aunty’s Instagram, but can’t wait to rock the dance floor with her!! Just wanted to say thank you to the entire cast and crew of Dhurandhar, it’s nothing less than a magic to be a part of a film that’s going to be remembered for generations to come.”
“And I am so so grateful for all the love and appreciation that has come my way. @castingchhabra thank you for trusting me!!!! I promise to do my best, while I make mistakes, while I also learn from them, I feel so much more responsible to make my audience proud, I am who I am because of all the love you have given me, and I promise I will give it my all. Trust me it’s not been an easy journey, but when I look back at it, I smile, i smile with all my heart. Couldn’t have done anything without the support of my family. My number ones,” Ayesha wrote while concluding her note.
About Ayesha Khan
Ayesha has gained popularity for featuring in Dhurandhar’s dance number Shararat alongside Krystle D'Souza. The song has gone viral on social media. Shararat is set during a wedding celebration in the Ranveer Singh-starrer, with the two actors portraying wedding dancers at a posh Karachi wedding. The song is composed by Sashwat Sachdev and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas. Vijay Ganguly has choreographed the track. Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, and has been a massive success at the box office.
Ayesha has also worked on projects such as Baalveer Returns, Mukhachitram, Om Bheem Bush, Manamey and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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