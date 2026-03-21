Ayesha Khan pens a note for OG Dhurandhars Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar, says can’t wait to be slapped by Saumya Tandon

Following the release of Dhurandhar 2, actor Ayesha Khan took to social media to pen a special note for the franchise’s original 'Dhurandhars’. Giving a shoutout to Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar, Ayesha expressed her admiration for the team’s work, while also adding a playful twist, joking that she wouldn’t mind getting slapped by Saumya Tandon. Ayesha Khan gained popularity for featuring in Dhurandhar’s dance number Shararat alongside Krystle D'Souza.

Ayesha Khan pens a note for OG Dhurandhars On Friday, Ayesha shared several pictures from the special screening of Dhurandhar 2 in Mumbai, which was attended by the cast and crew. Ayesha shared pictures with Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar and Saumya Tandon.

“And one with the OG DHURANDHARS!!! @ranveersingh like I told you, I am a fan since day 1!!!!! You deserve the world… @castingchhabra the star maker! The sweetest, love and onlyyyyy love!!you are God sent,” Ayesha wrote in her note.

She continued, “@adityadharfilms sir every conversation that I have ever had with you is going to stay with me forever, I absolutely look upto your work life balance, no wonder God has blessed you and how sir!! Love and respect forever… @saraarjunn what a sweetheart!!! Forever cheering for yalina, keep shining, stay the way you are! @yamigautam mam so much to learn from you, absolutely inspiring, what a journey.|

Ayesha also mentioned her Shararat co-star Krystle D'Souza, and joked that she wants to be slapped by Saumya Tandon, referring to a popular scene where Saumya slapped her onscreen husband Akshaye Khanna in the film Dhurandhar.

“@vijayganguly to many more!!!! Thank you for all the Shararat… @krystledsouza my lady!! The absolute stunning!! It was my pleasure to share the screen with you, to many more together… @saumyas_world_ can’t wait to be slapped by you, iyky, that’s how one knows that they are STAR,” she wrote.