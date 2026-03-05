Ayesha Khan reveals she is a victim of attempted rape, says online abuse ‘scratches that wound’

Actor Ayesha Khan has spoken candidly about the darker realities of being a woman in the public eye, addressing the constant sexualisation online, threats of violence, and a personal experience of attempted rape. She shared her experiences at a recent Mojo Story summit, reflecting on the emotional toll of being in the spotlight. Ayesha Khan opened up about the challenges of being a woman in the spotlight, detailing experiences of online sexualisation and threats.

Ayesha reveals she is a victim of attempted rape Ayesha revealed how even seemingly ordinary moments, like posting pictures or discussing her work, often attract unwanted attention. “I am almost everyday sexualised for my body on Instagram. I wear a normal top, people have a problem. I wear skirts, people have a problem. I have to think before posting something, If I have to think before wearing something... It’s a really sad space to be in.”

Beyond emotional distress, Ayesha also confronted the reality of violent threats. When asked if she had received rape threats, she responded with a stark confirmation: “Yes. Every day. I can open my phone right now and show it to you. And it is so normal. I’ve been attempted to rape in my life. I’ve spoken about it in an interview. I wouldn’t want to get there a lot. There are days, there are times when it just triggers you… scratches that wound that I don’t want to remember.”

The actor recounted one particularly disturbing incident on a film set, where she realised a crew member had been harassing her through Instagram voice notes. Ayesha informed her father and the production team, and appropriate action was taken, but the episode reinforced the ever-present risk public figures can face even in seemingly safe spaces.

Reflecting on her broader experiences, Ayesha stressed that harassment is not unique to her. Women in the public eye routinely encounter abuse, ranging from sexualised comments to direct threats, both online and offline.