Ayesha Khan says she was replaced from a song for 'being fat', reveals receiving rape threats daily: 'It's very scary'
TV and film actor Ayesha Khan discussed body shaming and daily sexualisation, and talked about getting rape threats on Instagram.
Actor Ayesha Khan, who recently featured in the special number Shararat in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar last year, recently spoke about being dropped from a song because of her body size and opened up about being sexualised daily on Instagram and receiving rape threats.
Ayesha Khan opens up on trolls and rape threats
Speaking at the We The Women event, Ayesha revealed that she was supposed to appear as the second lead in a T-Series song when she was in Class XII, but was replaced just a night before the shoot because she was considered “fat”. When asked whether she had ever felt pressured to fit in and look a certain way, she admitted that it had taken her time to feel confident about her appearance.
She further said, “I am almost every day sexualised for my body on Instagram. I wear a normal top; people have a problem, I wear skirts, people have a problem. I have to think before posting. If I have to think before wearing something or wanting to post something, just because someone else is going to sexualise me, it's, of course, a very sad space to be in. I don't know, there's a very thin line I keep struggling, sometimes I think I'll post whatever I want, but other times I am not in the mood to see any comments telling me whatever they would have done to me if they had a chance.”
She added, “Because you are a potential rapist if you had the strength or you could do what you are saying, you would do it. So it's very scary that these are actual human beings around us. These are not just comments. I have had rape threats every day. I so wish something strict could be done about it. There are days when it triggers my wounds, scares me that if I were not this famous or powerful like I am today, it could have happened.”
About Ayesha Khan
Ayesha began her journey as a junior artist, making her television debut in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, produced by Ekta Kapoor. She also featured in Baalveer Returns. In 2022, she made her Telugu debut in a supporting role in the film Mukhachitram.
In 2023, Ayesha gained significant recognition after appearing on Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan. Post Bigg Boss, she became a household name with her show Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei, which aired on YouTube.
She later appeared in a supporting role in Jaat and drew attention for her performance in the special song Shararat in Dhurandhar alongside Krystle D'Souza, which received immense praise. Most recently, Ayesha was seen in Kapil Sharma’s film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The film underperformed at the box office, collecting ₹16.23 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹35 crore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.