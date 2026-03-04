Ayesha Khan says it became a ‘national joke’ after she shared that she shot Dhurandhar song Shararat during her period
Ayesha Khan shared it was not funny when jokes and memes were made of her candid revelation that she shot the hit Dhurandhar track while she was on her period.
Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza were featured in the hit track from the film Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres last year. Ayesha had recently shared how hard she worked on the song and revealed that she was on her period during the song's shoot. The actor has now shared that this revelation turned into a ‘national joke’ which really made her think why it was such a big deal to begin with. (Also read: Internet reacts as Ayesha Khan says she shot Dhurandhar song Shararat during her period: ‘You owned it’)
What Ayesha said
Ayesha was speaking at the We the Women event, where she spoke about the issue. She said, “It’s unfortunate that whatever you do or say these days, everything is a joke, dark humour, and fun. It’s a good thing that you can laugh about everything. But to laugh at anything and everything isn’t exactly fun. It was a normal interview and I did not evenr realise the fact while sharing it because for me it was not a big deal and it’s so normal for me. Every month, we go through this cycle. We do so many things when we’re on periods.”
‘We really need to educate our sons, brothers’
She added that after a week since the interview (which she gave to Pinkvilla), she saw a bunch of memes and jokes on her period comment. Ayesha said, “I was like, ‘Oh! Me being on periods had suddenly become a national joke? We really need to educate our sons. We really need to educate our brothers. I’m sure the jokes were from men. It was really bad, I read jokes like, ’Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar' and things like that, on my periods! Was I embarrassed? No. I’m a proud woman. I was really, really proud of whatever I did while being on periods. You wouldn’t be able to do that without being on periods. I did that on my periods!”
About the song
The song is set during a wedding celebration in the Ranveer Singh-starrer, with the two actors portraying wedding dancers at a posh Karachi wedding. The song is composed by Sashwat Sachdev and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas. Vijay Ganguly has choreographed the track.
Dhurandhar is a spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The film went on to become India’s highest-grossing release of 2025. The sequel is set to release in theatres on March 19.
