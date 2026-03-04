Ayesha Khan says it became a ‘national joke’ after she shared that she shot Dhurandhar song Shararat during her period

Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza were featured in the hit track from the film Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres last year. Ayesha had recently shared how hard she worked on the song and revealed that she was on her period during the song's shoot. The actor has now shared that this revelation turned into a ‘national joke’ which really made her think why it was such a big deal to begin with. (Also read: Internet reacts as Ayesha Khan says she shot Dhurandhar song Shararat during her period: ‘You owned it’) Ayesha Khan in a still from the song Shararat, from the film Dhurandhar.

What Ayesha said Ayesha was speaking at the We the Women event, where she spoke about the issue. She said, “It’s unfortunate that whatever you do or say these days, everything is a joke, dark humour, and fun. It’s a good thing that you can laugh about everything. But to laugh at anything and everything isn’t exactly fun. It was a normal interview and I did not evenr realise the fact while sharing it because for me it was not a big deal and it’s so normal for me. Every month, we go through this cycle. We do so many things when we’re on periods.”