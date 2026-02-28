Yami Gautam reveals she has watched Dhurandhar 2, shares its first review: 'An experience audience will never forget'

Aditya Dhar’s much-awaited sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, fronted by Ranveer Singh, is already among the most talked-about Indian films of 2026, with persistent buzz hinting at a cameo by his wife, Yami Gautam. Now, Yami has revealed that she has watched it, teasing that the sequel will go beyond everyone’s expectations. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is slated to release on March 19.

Yami on Dhurandhar 2 Yami spoke about Dhurandhar 2 when at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026. There have been strong rumours that Yami has a cameo in the much-anticipated sequel, but the actor has remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying the speculation.

During the session, she was asked if any of her own films were releasing on March 19. To this, Yami responded, “Dekhiye, Dhurandhar se related koi bhi main information Aditya hi denge (Look, any main information related to Dhurandhar will be shared by Aditya himself). Like everyone else, I also have an important appointment that day in the cinema hall, so I’ll meet you all there.”

Looking back at the thunderous response to the first part of the spy thriller, Yami shared that she had unwavering confidence in the film from day one. She recalled saying even earlier that Dhurandhar would be a movie that will make every Indian proud.

She revealed that she was in the middle of shooting for Article 370 when she first went through the script of Dhurandhar. Though it was just 40 pages long, it left her deeply moved, with tears in her eyes. She couldn’t find the words to express herself at the time, but her emotional reaction said it all to Aditya. She also emphasised that she has witnessed firsthand the immense hard work, sincerity and conviction he poured into bringing the film to life.