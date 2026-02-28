Yami Gautam reveals she has watched Dhurandhar 2, shares its first review: 'An experience audience will never forget'
Yami Gautam has said that Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, will be an experience that audience will never forget.
Aditya Dhar’s much-awaited sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, fronted by Ranveer Singh, is already among the most talked-about Indian films of 2026, with persistent buzz hinting at a cameo by his wife, Yami Gautam. Now, Yami has revealed that she has watched it, teasing that the sequel will go beyond everyone’s expectations.
Yami on Dhurandhar 2
Yami spoke about Dhurandhar 2 when at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026. There have been strong rumours that Yami has a cameo in the much-anticipated sequel, but the actor has remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying the speculation.
During the session, she was asked if any of her own films were releasing on March 19. To this, Yami responded, “Dekhiye, Dhurandhar se related koi bhi main information Aditya hi denge (Look, any main information related to Dhurandhar will be shared by Aditya himself). Like everyone else, I also have an important appointment that day in the cinema hall, so I’ll meet you all there.”
Looking back at the thunderous response to the first part of the spy thriller, Yami shared that she had unwavering confidence in the film from day one. She recalled saying even earlier that Dhurandhar would be a movie that will make every Indian proud.
She revealed that she was in the middle of shooting for Article 370 when she first went through the script of Dhurandhar. Though it was just 40 pages long, it left her deeply moved, with tears in her eyes. She couldn’t find the words to express herself at the time, but her emotional reaction said it all to Aditya. She also emphasised that she has witnessed firsthand the immense hard work, sincerity and conviction he poured into bringing the film to life.
Yami went on to reveal that she has watched Dhurandhar 2, saying that it is “beyond extraordinary”.
The actor said, “I have already watched Dhurandhar 2. It is beyond extraordinary. I was really emotional. I had to catch a flight that day, so I couldn’t say anything to Aditya, but later, I couldn’t do anything. I had to read a script, but I couldn’t; I had to watch something, but I couldn’t. I was just watching the beautiful sunset outside and wondering what I will tell Aditya when the flight lands. I wanted to justify my feelings on the film and what I experienced. Aditya loves his audience and the country, and he has given his life’s effort to make this film. Dhurandhar 2 will be an experience that the audience will never forget."
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar is a high-octane spy action thriller backed by producers Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Although critics offered mixed-to-positive reviews, the film found solid footing at the box office, going on to mint ₹1300 crore worldwide, and becoming the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The sequel releases on March 19.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
