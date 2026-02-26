R Madhavan says Dubai fans are flying to India to watch Dhurandhar 2 due to ban in Gulf: ‘That’s power of good content’
R. Madhavan revealed that viewers from Dubai are travelling to India for the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, releasing on March 19.
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar created waves at the box office. Despite being banned in several Middle Eastern countries, the film went on to collect an impressive $32 million overseas, with a worldwide gross of ₹1,300 crore. Now, Dhurandhar 2 is all set to release in March. Amid the buzz surrounding the sequel, R. Madhavan spoke about how people in Dubai are planning business meetings in India to watch the film.
R Madhavan says people in Dubai are planning to fly to Indian to watch Dhurandhar 2
In a podcast with Sonia Shenoy on her YouTube channel, Madhavan spoke about people flying down from Dubai to India to watch Dhurandhar. He added, “That’s the power of good content. Now they are planning their business meetings around March 19 so that they can attend the meeting and watch Dhurandhar 2 because it’s not releasing in Dubai. For them, it would be so easy to just watch it on IPTV, okay? And I’m sure they could. But they want to experience watching a film like Dhurandhar in a theatre full of people.”
He further spoke about how filmmakers have often centred action films around the India–Pakistan conflict or the country’s freedom struggle — themes that have long dominated the industry’s storytelling space. However, he believes the new generation is no longer interested in revisiting them. He said, “They’re like, samajh gaya main, kitni baar bologe? (I’ve understood it, how many times will you say it?) And I think after Dhurandhar, that whole India–Pakistan thing is going to go. That’s the full stop now.”
About Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film features Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Hamza, who infiltrates Pakistan’s criminal syndicate on a mission to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. While the film received mixed to positive reviews from critics, it struck a chord with audiences and emerged as a box-office success through positive word of mouth.
Dhurandhar 2 will explore Hamza’s backstory and show how he completes his mission while navigating the power and political games in Pakistan. The sequel will see Madhavan, Ranveer, Arjun and Sanjay reprise their roles. It will also feature Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19 and will clash with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.