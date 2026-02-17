Mrunal Thakur on chasing opportunities as an outsider: ‘Aditya Dhar was the 1st director I approached’
Mrunal Thakur discusses her challenging early years in Bollywood and her proactive approach to seeking acting opportunities.
Mrunal Thakur, who began her acting career nearly 15 years ago, admits that her early years as an outsider in Bollywood were challenging. In a new interview, she revealed that over time, she learned to shed her inhibitions and proactively seek opportunities to grow as an actor. Her upcoming film, Do Deewane Seher Mein, is a result of this approach, as she personally reached out to director Ravi Udyawar.
Mrunal Thakur on chasing roles as an outsider
Her upcoming film, Do Deewane Seher Mein, directed by Ravi Udyawar and backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, came about because she reached out to the director directly. “After watching Mom, I told Ravi sir that I want to work with him. I even made a pitch: ‘Sir, toh hum next kab film kar rahe hai?’ I’ve learned to be very vocal about these things, and I would like to believe I’m here today because I had the courage,” she told News18.
For Mrunal, taking the initiative isn’t new. She recalls that Aditya Dhar, whose latest film, Dhurandhar, impressed her, was actually the first director she ever approached for work. “Opportunities didn’t come to me easily. I had to create them, chase them, make sure my face was seen by directors and say, ‘Sir, main hoon! Kisi na kisi din cast kar lena please.’ When I spoke to Aditya sir after Dhurandhar, I told him I’ll always remember that day. I didn’t know how to ask for work properly back then,” she shares.
Mrunal says that she believes there is great value in taking a proactive approach to her career. She often reaches out to people she admires, even if she doesn’t know them personally, finding ways to connect and express her interest. As an artist, she strives to have her work appreciated and seeks to collaborate with talent who can bring something unique to a project. According to her, when directors see an actor genuinely hungry for a role, it changes their perspective on the film, knowing the performer will give it their all.
About Do Deewane Seher Mein
Do Deewane Seher Mein revolves around an arranged marriage between two individuals navigating personal and physical insecurities, exploring how love, vulnerability, and self-acceptance shape their relationship. The film stars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles, and is set to hit the theatres on 20 February.
