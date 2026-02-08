Internet reacts as Ayesha Khan says she shot Dhurandhar song Shararat during her period: ‘You owned it’

During an interaction with Pinkvilla , Ayesha said, “It was two days of shoot. It was so hectic, I was on my period during the shoot, and you know you're not looking your best because you're bloated and you're not at your best. Kaash, I was at my best. It was so much of work for two days… We were running short on time. We were so tired, our bones were aching after dancing so much. I was feeling so overwhelmed, and it was also because I was on my period, so maybe my emotions were hitting me too much. So, I just couldn't control and I just cried. It was Khushi ke aansu (tears of joy).”

Dhurandhar, which was released last year in December, continues to make waves after its OTT release. The dance number Shararat , featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza, has also become a chartbuster. Now, Ayesha has revealed that she was on her period during the song's shoot in a new interview. Her revelation has surprised many on the internet, as users praised her hard work and dedication for making the dance moves look so energetic. (Also read: Ayesha Khan pens heartfelt note as Dhurandhar song Shararat crosses 100 million views: ‘Overwhelming’ )

How internet reacted Reacting to this comment made by Ayesha, a user said, “Omg, how did you dance and do the difficult steps during your period! Hat's off to her!” Another said, “Periods, no way! U owned the show! Period!” A comment read, “Periods me in this energy dance! Hats off to your dedication.” “You owned the song completely, wow, even during the period, you managed to pull it off so well,” said another user.

The song is set during a wedding celebration in the Ranveer Singh-starrer, with the two actors portraying wedding dancers at a posh Karachi wedding. The song is composed by Sashwat Sachdev and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas. Vijay Ganguly has choreographed the track.

On YouTube, Shararat has already crossed 200 million views. Earlier, Ayesha had penned a heartfelt note when the song had registered 100 million views. “I promise my audience I am here to rule, and nothing can stop me, and this doesn’t come out of arrogance, but purely out of the hard work I put into things I love. I have so much trust in my craft and in the Almighty that I know one day I’ll have everything I have prayed for. Blessed to have a family that’s just there to support me no matter what! My spine. My strength. Special thanks to @sarvesh_shashi for being there through thick and thin. @shahabaz__khan__ thank you for existing. I am NOTHING without you. Words can never describe what you mean to me. May 2026 bring amazing things and hard learnt lessons in our lives. Cause what is AYESHA KHAN without a little bit of drama?” she said.

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The film has been a massive success at the box office, becoming India’s highest-grossing film of 2025. The sequel is set to release in theatres on March 19.