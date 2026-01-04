Ayesha Khan pens heartfelt note as Dhurandhar song Shararat crosses 100 million views: ‘Overwhelming’

Dhurandhar has captured the nation's attention. The spy thriller has become the #1 film of 2025, and the film's songs have gone viral on social media. The dance number Shararat, featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza, has also become a chartbuster. Ayesha took to her Instagram account to pen a heartfelt note as the video of the song crossed 100 million views on YouTube. (Also read: As Dhurandhar crosses ₹1000 crore, Sara Arjun thanks audiences for film's success: ‘A victory I don’t take credit for’) Ayesha Khan is thankful for all the love for her track in Dhurandhar.

Ayesha thanks audience

Ayesha shared a video of herself inside the theatre, watching Dhurandhar. As the song appeared, she smiled and sang along. In the caption, Ayesha began, “100 million views!!! Watching myself on the big screen in a theatre fully packed with audience was a surreal experience indeed. The amount of love I have received for Shararat has been overwhelming. Thank you @castingchhabra for giving me shararat!! Keep changing lives!! You are GOD SENT! And thank you @adityadharfilms for trusting me!! What a visionary man.”

‘I am here to rule’

She went on to add, “I promise my audience I am here to rule, and nothing can stop me, and this doesn’t come out of arrogance but purely out of the hardwork I put into things I love. I have so much trust in my craft and in the almighty that I know one day I’ll have everything I have prayed for. Blessed to have a family that’s just there to support me no matter what! My spine. My strength. Special thanks to @sarvesh_shashi for being there through thick and thin. @shahabaz__khan__ thank you for existing. I am NOTHING without you. Words can never describe what you mean to me. May 2026 bring amazing things and hard learnt lessons in our lives. Cause what is AYESHA KHAN without a little bit of drama.”

About Shararat and Dhurandhar

Shararat is set during a wedding celebration in the Ranveer Singh-starrer, with the two actors portraying wedding dancers at a posh Karachi wedding. The song is composed by Sashwat Sachdev and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas. Vijay Ganguly has choreographed the track.

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The film has been a massive success at the box office, becoming India’s highest-grossing film of 2025.