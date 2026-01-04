As Dhurandhar crosses 1000 crore, Sara Arjun thanks audiences for film's success: ‘A victory I don’t take credit for’

Dhurandhar has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office ever since it was released in theatres on December 5. The action spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has not only become the highest-grossing film of 2025 but has also secured its place in the coveted ₹1000 crore club. Actor Sara Arjun, who made her big screen debut in Hindi opposite Ranveer Singh in the film, penned a heartfelt note on the film's success and thanked the audience for showering so much love and support. Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in a still from the film, which has shattered box office records.

What Sara said on Dhurandhar's massive success

Taking to her Instagram account, Sara wrote a long caption to express her feelings. She began, “My strongest Dhurandhars — the audience. For a long time, there has been a narrative that audiences no longer have the patience for long-form storytelling, that attention spans have shortened, that cinema no longer finds its place. But you proved otherwise. You reminded everyone of the true strength of an audience and what happens when people come together to support something they genuinely believe in.”

“The journey of Dhurandhar has been what it is because of you. Every bit of love, every moment you showed up, carried this film forward and I cannot thank you enough. As artists and makers, we can control every part of the process, but we have no control over the audience and that’s beautiful.We give our everything and trust that someone, somewhere, will connect. When that connection happens, it is one of the most fulfilling feelings in the world,” she added.

Sara went on to add that she is at the start of her career and to receive such encouragement at this stage feels humbling. “I am only just beginning, and to receive this kind of encouragement so early for a film I am a part of and for the work I’m trying to do means more to me than I can put into words. It strengthens me.”

‘That credit belongs to the makers’

She added that she cannot take credit for the film's success and tagged the makers. “At the end of the day, acting is a performative art. We do what we do so that someone out there feels something real. To see that you truly felt it, that the story reached you, is a victory I don’t take credit for. That credit belongs to the makers. I’m simply grateful to have been a part of it. And even more grateful that you made this victory your own,” read her note.

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The second part will release in theatres in March 2026.