Sobhita Dhulipala reviews ‘supreme’ Dhurandhar; calls Ranveer Singh film ‘breathtaking, inspiring’, lauds Sara Arjun

Sobhita Dhulipala praises Dhurandhar

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Sobhita wrote, "Dhurandhar. Wow. Wow. Wow. Breathtaking. Mind-blowing. Inspiring. Unlike any other. !!! Supreme!!! @adityadharfilms @ranveersingh (folded hands, salute and heart emojis) @saraarjunn! What talent, what beauty (red rose emoji)." The film, which released on December 5, has become a blockbuster hit by amassing over ₹662 crore nett in India.

How other celebrities have praised Dhurandhar

So far, many celebrities such as Preity Zinta, Allu Arjun, Anupam Kher, Sandeep Vanga Reddy, and Hrithik Roshan, among others, praised the film. Preity called Dhurandhar one of the best films she has seen in a long time. A part of her note read, "It’s probably one of the best films I have seen in a long time. Raw & real, adorned with flawless performances by @RanveerOfficial, Akshaye, @duttsanjay, @ActorMadhavan, @rampalarjun, Sara Arjun, @bolbedibol, @gauravgera and every other actor."

Anupam shared a video in which he praised the film for its success, adding that he feels proud of the film despite not being in it. "I don’t have a role in this film. I am not connected to anything. But I don’t know why, with the success of this film, my heart is very peaceful. And I have felt peace and pride. I have felt pride. His great success," he said in the video.

About Dhurandhar, its sequel

Dhurandhar has claimed the top 10 spot of the highest-earning Indian movies ever. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Manav Gohil, among others. It is presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and produced by Aditya alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

It follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in theatres on March 19. The espionage-thriller is slated for a grand Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi 2026 release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking a five-language pan-India and global rollout.