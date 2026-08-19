‘Was ashamed of periods’: Anupama Parameswaran no longer wants kids after ex-boyfriend made her feel ashamed
Actor Anupama Parameswaran spoke about her ex-boyfriend and the ‘narcissistic abuse’ she faced in two years of their relationship.
Actor Anupama Parameswaran recently revealed that she was made to feel ashamed of having periods and being a woman by her ex-boyfriend. The actor stated that she went from wanting 11 children to not wanting any after her experience with a person she termed to be ‘narcissistic’. She said that she was also made to feel bad about her achievements as an actor.
Anupama Parameswaran says she was made to feel ashamed
On Dhyan Varma’s YouTube channel, Anupama revealed that her ex-boyfriend would make her feel ashamed of many things, including being a woman and her career as an actor. “I was in a situation where I was ashamed that I was an actor. I was ashamed that I was confident. I was ashamed that I have my periods and I’m a woman.”
Explaining what she meant, she added that she no longer wants the 11 children she once dreamt of, “Because, first day of the cycle, fifth day of the cycle, tenth day of the cycle, fifteenth day of the cycle, twentieth day, twenty-fifth day, any day of the cycle. You confront this person for a mistake he has done, they will say, oh, you’re PMSing, your period is yet to come. So I was so ashamed. I was someone who dreamt of having 11 children. At this point, I don’t even want kids. I felt so bad for being a woman. I felt so bad for all my achievements.”
In two long videos on the YT channel, Anupama spoke about being in a controlling relationship with an unnamed person for 2 years. She claimed that everything about her was slowly changed by this person, from her dressing to her work. The actor outright stated that she didn’t promote Dragon because of him and broke down during the Paradha promotions after being s**t-shamed. She also claimed that she was constantly pressured to get engaged and married to him, but she kept putting it off because of her gut instinct.
About Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram
Anupama shared the screen with Dhruv Vikram in Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan last year. Since early 2025, it has been rumoured that the couple is dating after fans discovered an unverified kissing photo and a shared Spotify playlist. The couple also sparked rumours at award shows with their chemistry. Anupama returned to social media in July after a break and began revealing all about her ex without naming him. She also compared his personality to Vikram’s Anniyan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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