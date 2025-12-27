Krystle D'Souza slams trolls pitting her against Ayesha Khan after Dhurandhar song Shararat: ‘I feel sad’

Apart from Fa9la, Jasmine Sandlas and Madhubanti Bagchi’s Dhurandhar song, Shararat, featuring Krystle D'Souza and Ayesha Khan, has been grabbing attention. Krystle has now revealed that she has come across numerous comments on social media pitting her against Ayesha, and she is not okay with it. Shararat is sung by Jasmine Sandlas and Madhubanti Bagchi.

Krystle hits back

During an interview with News18, Krystle spoke about social media users pitting her against Ayesha Khan after their song Shararat. The actor shut down trolls who have been trying to pit the two against each other.

“Four women have come together, and that’s one of the best things about Shararat. I see trolls saying, ‘She did better than the other’. But it’s not about that. Who cares? Enjoy the song and have fun! It’s so sad that in order to praise someone, you drag another person down. I feel sad for people who do this. They don’t understand that everyone has their own talents and share of struggles. We all work hard and try to be consistent year after year,” Krystle said.

She added, “To take that away with one such comment is just stupid and immature. I, in fact, have seen a lot of women making these comments. As women, the least we can do is support another woman. If they can’t support, then they should just keep quiet. We’ve reached a certain stage in our life and by making such comments, you’re dragging the whole race back by years. We should push and build each other. A world filled with supportive women is beautiful.”

Here, she recalled seeing herself dancing with Ayesha, with Jasmine and Madhubanti singing onscreen. She admitted she was in awe of the moment, saying Ayesha was amazing.

About the song and the film

The dance number Shararat, appears in the film during a wedding celebration, and shows two dancers, played by Ayesha and Krystle, performing for the guests at the high-profile Karachi wedding.

Dhurandhar, a spy thriller, stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian operative infiltrating the gangs in Pakistan’s Lyari, and dismantling their links to terrorists. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on true events. Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. Dhurandhar has been working well at the box office, having earned over ₹1000 crore. Its sequel is slated to release in March 2026.