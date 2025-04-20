Menu Explore
For actor Krystle Dsouza, Easter 2025 is about the warmth of being close to loved ones—a pause from the madness of life

ByS Farah Rizvi
Apr 20, 2025 08:40 AM IST

For actor Krystle Dsouza, the magic of Easter lies in surrounding herself with people she cares about

For Krystle Dsouza, the magic of Easter lies in surrounding herself with people she cares about. “The warmth of being close to my loved ones, good food and above all, the prayers — all of this feels so comforting. Easter is purely about that calm; it makes me happiest,” she tells us.

Actor Krystle Dsouza
Actor Krystle Dsouza

She’s been busy these last few years, so the actor says she made it a priority to slow down a little this year: “For me, Easter this year is a pause from the madness of life. It feels extra special because I am getting to spend quality time with the people I love — something I’ve really missed. Life’s been busy, but this Easter, I made sure to stop.”

Reflecting on how fast-paced life is now, the actor fondly reminisces about celebrating the festival as a child, “As a kid, I used to get super excited about Easter egg hunts! I still remember decorating eggs with my cousins. It was a big deal for us back then. The whole family would come together, to laugh, eat, and enjoy.”

Ask how festivities have changed for her as an adult and Krystle, who re-did her house for the festival, says she’s “brought the focus back” to herself. “Sometimes, doing less feels a lot more meaningful. It feels wholesome that small changes bring big joy now,” she ends.

News / HTCity / For actor Krystle Dsouza, Easter 2025 is about the warmth of being close to loved ones—a pause from the madness of life
