Poison Baby singer Jasmine Sandlas: 'A woman can be sexy and powerful as long as she’s in control'

The 40-year-old is aware of the scrutiny the Punjabi music industry often faces for its portrayal of women. However, she sees empowerment as agency. “A woman can be sexy and powerful as long as she’s in control. If she’s dancing to her own rhythm, expressing herself freely, that’s empowerment — not objectification,” she says, adding that her recent song, an item number in Thamma, is an example where choice and expression are central.

Singer-songwriter Jasmine Sandlas has spent over a decade shaping her own path in the music industry. Between her upcoming Bollywood track, Poison Baby in Thamma , her collaboration with Hanumankind for the title track of the upcoming film Dhurandhar, and her latest album Illegal Robbery , her work, she insists, is always purposeful. “Every song I create has to have a purpose behind it — whether it makes people dance, heal, or feel powerful,” she says.

Her collaboration in Dhurandhar combines classic Punjabi sounds with contemporary energy, reflecting the balance between tradition and modernity, and reinforcing her belief that women can be multifaceted in expression.

“The director loved the classic and wanted to glorify it, but also needed something fresh. So I wrote parts in Hindi, then Punjabi, and kept adjusting until it felt right,” she says. The collaboration with Hanumankind was “a last-minute blessing,” she adds, describing it as “epic, amazing, and everyone is in love with the sound.”

This period also marks what Jasmine calls a “rebirth” in her career. Having written more than 130 songs and released four albums, she says she used to overthink everything. “Now, I want to think less and do more. I’m following intuition, trying new things, dancing more, taking creative risks,” she concludes.