How tough is it to be a female musician in India? Singers share their views

Akriti Kakar

Akriti Kakar

Shining in a male-dominated industry:

“Just to be able to carve your own space in such a competitive industry means a lot to me,” says Akriti Kakar. "It’s a place of position and responsibility as a woman to sing here. Initially, it felt a little daunting, but the male singers have always been really kind. It’s just the nature of the industry where more subjects are men centric and hence less female songs are made. And when there are opportunities, the part is not as meaty compared to men.

Do women get the same kind of love and stardom?

Nope, mostly not. But then, you can’t do without female artistes as performers. Male artistes also charge way more than female artists. But, things are slowly changing.

Discrimination based on gender:

Once, a rapper was the largest face on the poster for a public gig and when asked, I was told, ‘You’re a female singer, so your picture will be tinier, even though you’re a part of the main performance line-up'. I didn’t understand it, and they couldn’t back it up with a logical explanation besides saying he’s a male artiste! So, I respectfully backed out instead of battling or begging for positioning.

Aastha Gill

Aastha Gill

Shining in a male-dominated industry:

It’s true that being a woman in the industry comes with its challenges, but I firmly believe that success is possible for anyone, regardless of gender.

Do women get the same kind of love and stardom?

I feel blessed to have carved out a space for myself, irrespective of gender norms. As artistes, our focus should always be on delivering quality music. Recognition or fame are secondary.

Discrimination based on gender:

Regardless of any discrimination I may have faced, I’ve always been determined to confront it head-on and persevere.

Jasmine Sandlas

Jasmine Sandlas

Shining in a male-dominated industry:

Being born and raised in India, I saw that boys grow up with a lot of confidence in most Indian households. They feel wanted and valued since they are born. So, the deep-rooted high self-esteem and inner confidence allows men to take risks and lead. This is why the world is a male-dominated, not just the Indian music industry. To change that, we need a balance.

Do women get the same kind of love and stardom?

For me, women’s empowerment isn’t about putting men down. Some men have taken credit for my work and creativity, which is wrong. But many women have also abused my kindness in the music industry. Men do get more recognition, because they put in efforts consistently. They get into uncomfortable rooms and start conversations that lead to more opportunities. Women who do that also get recognition and respect.

Discrimination based on gender:

I have experienced a lot of discrimination. I have lost some massive opportunities because I stood my ground and expressed with confidence. I was removed from projects for not complying. My male colleagues are all richer and more famous than me.

Shruti Pathak

Shruti Pathak

Shining in a male-dominated industry:

With limited or lesser opportunities than men, we still manage to find our place, be true to our craft and constantly evolve. The biggest example of that is (late singer) Lata Mangeshkar ji and (singer) Asha Bhosle ji, who ruled the industry and hearts for decades.

Do women get the same kind of love and stardom?

Honestly, no. It has been even more difficult in last couple of years. There are rarely any female solo songs and even the duets are usually male dominated or composed in male scales that leaves lesser scope for female vocalists to shine.

Discrimination based on gender:

There are challenges. There could be phases or trends that could affect the number of songs a female vocalist gets, but eventually, it all falls into place because art sees no gender, language or genre.

Shibani Kashyap

Shibani Kashyap

Shining in a male-dominated industry:

The Indian music space is male dominated. So you have to really be at it if you want to be recognised. But then, making a mark here as a compser-singer feels fulfilling.

Do women get the same kind of love and stardom?

I feel women musicians in India are still objectified. So, the kind of stardom and craze a female musician has is pale compared to male musicians.

Discrimination based on gender:

I am a composer who plays the guitar. It was something uncommon for female musicians to do when I started out, hence it was accepted by people initially. But I kept at it and after my compositions Sajna and Zinda Hoon Main, things changed. It's all about self-belief and persistence. Today, things are much better for female musicians in India.