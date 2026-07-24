13 killed after landslide rocks hits car in Lahaul-Spiti, CM expresses grief

At least 13 people were killed after rocks from a landslide struck a four-wheeler vehicle near Kahudu Nala in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district on Friday, police said. Lahaul Spiti, Jul 24 (ANI): 13 dead after massive boulders crushed a Tata Sumo following a sudden hillside collapse near Kadu Nallah, in Lahaul Spiti on Friday. (District Administration of Lahaul and Spiti/ANI Video Grab)

According to police, the incident took place in the Udaipur area and the rocks came down in an area near Kahudu Nala. The vehicle, driven by Bir Singh, was damaged in the incident.

Speaking with ANI over the phone, Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivani Mehla said the local administration has initiated rescue and relief operations.

"A road accident occurred near Kahudu Nala due to a rockfall. A Tata Sumo vehicle was hit by the falling rocks. Thirteen people have been killed in the incident. Police and the local administration have initiated rescue and relief operations, and the injured are being shifted for medical treatment. Further details are awaited," Mehla said.

She said the injured have been shifted for medical treatment.

Also Read: Rescue on as 27 workers trapped in Sikkim tunnel after landslides

Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Kumar Saklani said victims were travelling in a four-wheeler and the vehicle was coming from the Udaipur side when a portion of the hillside collapsed onto their vehicle.

"We have received information from Purthi, Pangi, that residents of Pangi who were travelling towards Lahaul-Spiti met with an accident near Tindi. A landslide (part of a mountain) fell on their vehicle. Our team from Purthi has reached the spot, and the team from Lahaul-Spiti has also arrived there. However, due to the lack of network connectivity, we are unable to establish contact at the moment. They are being provided with medical aid at the nearest facility," Saklani told ANI.

Police said that an investigation into the incident is underway.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the death of 13 persons in the road incident. The ill-fated vehicle was on its way from Kullu to Pangi.

The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti to proceed immediately to the accident site and supervise the rescue and relief operations.

Also Read: Nine feared dead as torrential rains trigger landslides in Nagaland town

He also asked the Deputy Commissioner to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and the best of treatment to the injured. He wished speedy recovery to the injured.

"Hearing the news of the tragic incident in the border area of Kadoo Nala in the districts of PangI and Lahaul-Spiti, where a rock fell on a Tata Sumo vehicle resulting in the immediate death of 13 people and injuries to two others, my heart is deeply anguished. The grief of losing one's dear ones cannot be expressed in words. In this hour of hardship, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved families," he said in a post on X.