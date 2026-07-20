Nine feared dead as torrential rains trigger landslides in Nagaland town

Nine people were feared dead and 12 others injured on Sunday following landslides in multiple locations in Nagaland’s Mon town, officials said. The rescue teams have retrieved five bodies, while four others are still under the debris. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of Mon, Wennyei Konyak told HT that rescue teams have retrieved five bodies, while four others are still under the debris. At least 45 houses were destroyed by the landslides that occurred in multiple locations across the town between 6 am and 2 pm, he added. “We have recovered a total of five bodies so far- four by afternoon and one more this evening. Four are still missing, so our search and rescue teams are trying to locate them/ their remains,” the deputy commissioner said.

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“Mon town, as of now, is completely cut off. The roads leading to the district headquarters from Tizit and Naginimora are both cut off because the two sub-divisions are flooded; the road from Mokokchung cannot be taken as a connecting bridge has collapsed. The only option is to travel via Tuensang district, which multiplies the travel time,” Konyak said, adding that a rescue operation is underway and a relief camp has been set up at the Konyak Union office in Mon town.

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio announced an ex gratia payment of ₹4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person and ₹74,000 to all the injured.

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According to an official bulletin, the state government is closely monitoring the evolving situation arising from the ongoing extreme weather events affecting several parts of the state.

Apart from Mon District, Tuli sub-division in Mokokchung district and other affected areas have also witnessed severe impacts, including landslides, flash floods, road blockages, and damage to public infrastructure and private property.