Why patient capital builds stronger economies

Investment is often measured by the size of the cheque or the speed with which money moves across borders. Yet the true value of capital lies not in how quickly it arrives, but in how long it stays and what it helps to create. Around the world, economies that have successfully transformed themselves have rarely done so through speculative inflows seeking rapid returns. Instead, they have benefited from patient capital—investment that is prepared to weather economic cycles, support institutional development and generate value over years rather than months. Health (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Consider what is already happening on this front. In the past year alone, Emirates NBD paid $2.75 billion for a 60% stake in RBL Bank - the largest foreign investment in Indian banking history - while Sumitomo Mitsui bought 24.2% of Yes Bank and MUFG invested in Shriram Finance. Three of the world's largest financial institutions have made India's BFSI sector their biggest overseas bet.

This is not a new story, though. A decade ago, global private equity players such as Blackstone, Carlyle, Warburg Pincus, TPG built specialised lenders to underwrite India's self-employed and informal income households, and reach a segment worth an estimated 9.4-10 million homes in unmet demand. These HFCs' new-to-credit customer share now stands at 10.51%, nearly double the 5.69% for banks, with over half their loans reaching tier-3 towns and beyond. Even as India's broader PE/VC investment has cooled, housing-finance deals kept moving ahead – whether it’s Advent funding Aditya Birla Housing, Blackstone taking up a chunk in Aadhar Housing, or CVC Capital backing Aavas Financiers. Typically, when capital becomes scarce, it looks towards safety. Here, it moved deeper into a historically underserved segment, through the downcycle. That is a signal of earned trust, not opportunistic timing.

This distinction has become increasingly important in an era marked by economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and fluctuating financial markets. As investors become more selective, countries are discovering that attracting long-term capital depends less on temporary incentives and more on building an environment of trust, transparency and policy consistency. Investors are no longer looking solely for high-growth opportunities; they are seeking markets where institutions are reliable, regulations are predictable and businesses can plan confidently for the future.

One of the defining characteristics of patient capital is its willingness to invest in sectors that solve fundamental societal challenges rather than merely chasing fashionable industries. Whether it is housing, healthcare, education, renewable energy or financial services, these investments often require significant upfront commitment before meaningful returns emerge. Yet they also produce lasting economic and social benefits, creating jobs, expanding access to essential services and strengthening the productive capacity of an economy.

Financial inclusion offers a compelling example of this approach. Millions of people across developing economies continue to operate outside the formal financial system, not because they lack economic activity, but because conventional financial institutions often struggle to assess irregular incomes or unconventional business models. Extending credit, insurance and savings products to these communities demands specialised expertise, innovative underwriting methods and considerable operational investment. Such efforts rarely generate immediate profits, but they establish stronger, broader financial systems capable of supporting sustained economic growth.

This is where specialised financial institutions frequently demonstrate their greatest value. Rather than competing directly with traditional banks, they often complement them by serving segments that remain underserved. Their success highlights the importance of innovation within financial services, where tailored products and local knowledge can bridge gaps that standard lending models cannot address. As these institutions mature, they help bring individuals and small enterprises into the formal economy, expanding both financial participation and economic resilience.

Private investment contributes far more than funding alone. Experienced investors often introduce stronger governance frameworks, modern technology, improved risk management and better operational practices. These institutional improvements can be just as valuable as financial resources, enabling organisations to scale responsibly while earning the confidence of regulators, customers and future investors. In many cases, the transformation of an institution owes as much to improved management and strategic direction as it does to additional capital.

Equally important is the gradual development of financial market infrastructure. Healthy financial systems are built upon more than banks. They require vibrant capital markets, effective mechanisms for raising long-term finance, transparent public listings and innovative instruments that allow risk to be distributed efficiently. As markets mature, businesses gain access to a wider range of financing options, while investors benefit from greater liquidity and confidence. This evolution creates a virtuous cycle in which successful enterprises attract further investment, encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation across the wider economy.

Government policy plays a crucial role in sustaining this cycle. Investors understand that no market is entirely free from risk, but unpredictable regulation or inconsistent policymaking can undermine even the most promising opportunities. Stable legal frameworks, transparent regulation and consistent economic policies create the certainty required for long-term planning. Rather than relying solely on subsidies or short-term incentives, governments that focus on institutional quality often prove more successful in attracting durable investment.

Public and private sectors, therefore, have complementary responsibilities. Governments establish the regulatory foundations and address market failures through targeted interventions, while private investors provide the capital, expertise and innovation needed to expand services efficiently. When these roles are aligned, development becomes more sustainable than either sector could achieve independently. This collaborative approach has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to address complex challenges while strengthening economic competitiveness.

Perhaps the greatest lesson from the growing importance of patient capital is that confidence cannot be manufactured overnight. Trust is earned gradually through sound governance, institutional credibility and consistent delivery. Investors who experience fairness and stability are more likely to reinvest, encourage others to enter the market and support increasingly sophisticated forms of financing. Over time, this creates financial ecosystems capable of withstanding economic downturns while continuing to meet the evolving needs of businesses and citizens alike.

As the global economy becomes more competitive, countries will increasingly be judged not simply by their growth rates but by the quality of the institutions that underpin them. Sustainable prosperity is built through confidence, inclusion and long-term thinking. Patient capital recognises that enduring economic success is not created by the fastest returns, but by investments that strengthen institutions, expand opportunity and leave economies more resilient than they were before.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Muni Shankar Pandey, former programme director, Centre for Economic Policy Research.