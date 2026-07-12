Arshad Warsi sells shop in Mumbai's Andheri locality for ₹6.25 crore, bought for ₹2.12 crore in 2012

Arshad Warsi sold a shop in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West, for ₹6.25 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras. The documents show that Warsi purchased the shop in 2012 for over ₹2.12 crore. Mumbai real estate market update: Arshad Warsi sold a shop in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, for ₹6.25 crore. (HT Files)

The transaction, registered on July 1, 2026, pertains to a shop located on the ground floor of Grenville Co-operative Housing Society Ltd.

According to the documents, the commercial shop has a carpet area of 63.87 square metres (684 sq ft). The property was purchased by an individual named Umang Rajkumar Budhraja for ₹6.25 crore. The buyer paid a stamp duty of ₹37.50 lakh for the transaction. The sale deed was registered with the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration on July 1, 2026.

Based on the registered consideration value, the transaction translates into a rate of nearly ₹91,400 per sq ft on the carpet area.

The documents show that Warsi purchased the shop in February 2012 for ₹2.12 crore for which a stamp duty of over ₹10 lakh and a registration fees of ₹30,000 were paid.

Arshad Warsi and the buyer could not be reached for a comment.

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All about Arshad Warsi Arshad Warsi is a Bollywood actor, producer and television personality best known for his roles in the Munna Bhai MBBS, Golmaal, Dhamaal, Jolly LLB, among others. With a career spanning over three decades, he remains one of Hindi cinema's most well known actors, known for both comic and dramatic performances.

All about Lokhandwala Lokhandwala Complex has evolved into one of Mumbai's prominent high-street retail destinations, housing restaurants, cafés, boutiques, salons, fitness centres and premium retail outlets. The area benefits from a large catchment of affluent residents from Lokhandwala, Versova, Oshiwara and adjoining parts of Andheri West, making ground-floor commercial units particularly attractive for investors and owner-occupiers. Limited availability of such spaces has also supported capital appreciation and rental values over the years.

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Residential apartment prices in Lokhandwala generally range between ₹25,000 and ₹41,000 per sq ft, while ground-floor commercial shops command significantly higher values, with average prices of around ₹54,000 per sq ft and prime high-street retail spaces often transacting at ₹1 lakh per sq ft or more, driven by strong footfall, limited supply and sustained investor demand.