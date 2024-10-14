Manipal Hospitals buys property in Mumbai’s Andheri for 415 crore

Bengaluru-based healthcare provider Manipal Hospitals, backed by Singapore's Tamesek Holdings, has bought a hospital property in Mumbai’s Andheri for ₹415 crore, documents accessed by Propstack showed. Bengaluru-based healthcare provider iManipal Hospitals has bought a property in Mumbai’s Andheri for ₹ 415 crore, documents accessed by Propstack showed. (Representational photo) (Pixabay)

Last year, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings had bought a majority stake in Manipal Hospitals for $2 billion.

According to the document, the Deed of Transfer was registered on October 7 between the seller Khubchandani Properties and Investment Private Limited and Manipal Health Enterprises Private Limited.

Manipal Hospitals did not respond to queries sent by HT.com

Property details

The hospital land is spread across an area of 10,590 sq m. The hospital has been developed on a land parcel spread across an area of almost 2.61 acres and encompasses an area of 20,851.65 sq m (built-up). The Block A hospital structure comes with a basement (with 180 enclosed parking spaces and 204 mechanical stack parking spaces), a lower ground, ground floor and three upper floors, the document showed.

In September 2023, Manipal Hospitals acquired an 84 per cent stake in the Emami Group’s AMRI Hospitals Ltd. The Emami Group now owns a 15 per cent stake in AMRI, according to media reports.

In an interview with The Week magazine in February this year, Dilip Jose, managing director and CEO, Manipal Hospitals, had said that the company has two hospitals in Pune, including one in Baner. “Mumbai is also of keen interest to us, but building a greenfield hospital there is very difficult.”

In 2023, Solitaire Group's subsidiary, Honest Vastunirman, had acquired a 20-acre land parcel in Mumbai for nearly ₹550 crore. The property was acquired from Arogya Bharti Health Parks and Arogya Bharati Hospitals, according to media reports.

