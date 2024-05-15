 Narayana Hrudayalaya buys 52,272 sq ft land parcel in Bengaluru for ₹169 crore - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Narayana Hrudayalaya buys 52,272 sq ft land parcel in Bengaluru for 169 crore

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2024 06:22 PM IST

Bengaluru-based hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya, also known as Narayana Health, has bought a land parcel in the city worth ₹169 crore

Bengaluru-based hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya, also known as Narayana Health, has bought a land parcel in the city worth ₹169 crore, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

Bengaluru-based hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya, also known as Narayana Health, has bought a land parcel in the city worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>169 crore (Representational photo)(Pixabay)
Bengaluru-based hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya, also known as Narayana Health, has bought a land parcel in the city worth 169 crore (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

The seller is Venture Projects Bangalore Private Limited, a private company and the sale deed was inked on March 1, 2024, the documents showed.

Founded in 2000 by Devi Shetty, a heart surgeon and entrepreneur, Narayana Health has a network of several hospitals and heart centers across the country.

A query has been sent to Narayana Hrudayalaya.

The 52,272 sq ft land parcel is located in Agara Grama (Agara Village), Begur Hobli, Bengaluru South Taluk, of HS. Layout, Bommanahalli Division, according to the documents.

Soon after the pandemic, several prominent Bengalureans had bought properties in Koramangala 3rd block, one of the most expensive residential neighbourhoods in the capital city of Karnataka. Among the buyers were Dr Anesh Shetty and Dr Devi Prasad Shetty of Narayana Health.

Real estate developers and entities sealed approximately 101 separate land deals in fiscal year 2023-24, cumulatively accounting for nearly 2,989 acres across the country, according to data shared by Anarock.

Among land deals in the top 7 cities, NCR topped out with 29 deals for more than 313 acres, followed by MMR with 19 deals for approximately more than 157 acres. Notably, in terms of total land area, Bengaluru saw 14 deals for more than 490 acres transacted - the highest among all top 7 cities, the data showed.

