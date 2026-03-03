Vicky Kaushal wins Best Actor at Zee Cine Awards; internet unhappy: ‘Ranveer Singh deserved it more for Dhurandhar’
Vicky Kaushal's Best Actor win at Zee Cine Awards for his performance in Chhaava didn't sit well with a section of the audience.
Actor Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor award at the Zee Cine Awards 2026 for his performance in Chhaava. However, the internet was not entirely pleased, with many expressing disappointment and arguing that Ranveer Singh deserved the honour for his performance in Dhurandhar.
Internet reacts to Vicky Kaushal winning Best Actor over Ranveer Singh
After Vicky’s win, several social media users took to Reddit to voice their opinions. One user wrote, “How did Vicky even win over Ranveer?” A third wrote, “Absolutely, Ranveer deserved it more.”
One fan commented, “SPOILERS: 99% he will win at Filmfare too. On a serious note though, no one from the Dhurandhar cast is going to award shows. I think even for Part 2 they won’t, maybe. As we know, only people who go and perform at these shows win these awards. Ranveer deserved this award.” Another wrote, “Ranveer is at a stage in his career where awards don’t define him. He should go the Aamir Khan way and boycott them for good.” Some fans also claimed that Ranveer and Dhurandhar would dominate at the National Awards.
Apart from Vicky Kaushal for Chhaava, the other nominees in the Best Actor category included Sunny Deol for Jaat, Akshay Kumar for Kesari Chapter 2, and Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar.
About Dhurandhar and Chhaava
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates the gangs of Pakistan’s Lyari to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles. It received a positive response from audiences and emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2026, collecting over ₹1,300 crore worldwide.
Chhaava, on the other hand, was equally appreciated. The film stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, and Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it became the first blockbuster of 2025, collecting ₹807 crore worldwide.
About Dhurandhar 2
Fans are now eagerly awaiting Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The sequel will see Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on 19 March and will clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for the Grown-Ups.
