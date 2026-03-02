Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic: Ranveer Singh film earns 9x Yash-starrer in US advance bookings due to wider early opening
Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic box office clash is heating up as the early advance bookings begin for the premiere shows in North America.
As March arrived, the biggest box office clash in recent times drew closer. This month, on the 19th, two mega films - Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups - are releasing in theatres alongside each other. There is a lot of buzz about the huge box-office clash and which film is likely to prevail. While advance bookings are yet to open in India, limited pre-sales for both films began in the US as February ended. And so far, Dhurandhar 2 has taken an early lead.
Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic
Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, brings back Ranveer Singh as Hamza, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2025 blockbuster. The first part earned over ₹1300 crore globally, and the sequel is expected to emulate it, if not do better. According to Sacnilk, by March 1, thanks to an early wide opening in the US, Dhurandhar 2 has collected $33,723 in advance sales, selling 1953 tickets across 209 scheduled shows in 151 theatres. The number of locations and shows will increase in the coming days. Part 1 earned $21 million in the US and Canada.
Toxic, Kannada superstar Yash’s comeback film, is also releasing worldwide on the same day. The Geetu Mohandas directorial has not seen a wide start to pre-sales in the US so far. As of Sunday, the film has opened in 122 shows in 81 theatres. The film has collected $3,665 in advance ticket sales for its premiere, selling 189 tickets.
Early comparisons show that Dhurandhar 2 has taken a big lead, but the gap can narrow quickly as more shows open for Toxic, which is bound to happen in the coming two weeks. Yash’s previous release, KGF Chapter 2, had earned just under $7 million in North America, but the actor’s stardom has increased a lot since its release in 2022.
All about the two films
Dhurandhar: The Revenge was shot alongside the first part. Originally meant as one film, the project was split into two films months before last year's release. Apart from Ranveer, Dhurandhar 2 also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles, with Akshaye Khanna expected to reprise his role from part 1 in a cameo. The film is a spy thriller based on true incidents and is set in Pakistan’s Lyari.
Toxic, on the other hand, sees Yash in three roles, as the early promos indicate. The film, a violent actioner, stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth alongside Yash.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
