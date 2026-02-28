Toxic makers share another poster revealing Kiara Advani's face after getting criticised for ‘highlighting only Yash’

Reacting to the post, a person said, "Finally, they revealed Kiara's face in the new poster after highlighting only Yash." A comment read, "We get a glimpse of her after a long time." A fan wrote, "Ah! At last, I get to see Kiara's face in a poster with Yash. Why were they hiding it?"

In the new poster, shared on X (formerly Twitter), Yash lay on the sand as Kiara sat behind him while he rested his head on her. She was seen with her arms wrapped around him. While Yash was seen wearing only grey trousers, Kiara opted for a white shirt. The post was shared by the official page of the movie. The caption read, "12:59 PM | March 2nd."

After the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups shared a poster of Tabaahi, the first single of the film, on Friday, they faced criticism for not revealing Kiara Advani 's face. Hours later in the evening, they shared another poster of the single, and this time revealed Kiara's face.

A tweet read, "Her hand! It's weirdly long. It's not supposed to be that long. What's going on?" "So they reveal her face, but can't fix the hand? AI? Looks very odd," tweeted another person. Titled Tabaahi, the song will be out on March 2. Featuring Yash and Kiara in a windswept seaside embrace, the visual speaks of fire, desire and raw emotion.

All about Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Earlier, sharing the poster, Kiara on Instagram wrote, "A Toxic World, A Safe Embrace. #Tabaahi. Song out on 2nd March. #ToxicTheMovie." Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on March 19.

The first glimpse of the film was unveiled in January earlier this year. The two-minute, fifty-two-second clip offered a striking glimpse into Yash's intense and enigmatic character as Raya. Set against the backdrop of a cemetery, the teaser opened with a blaze of action, with gunfire cutting through the silence, signalling the arrival of Yash as the composed, fearless, and unflinching Raya with a Tommy gun.

In the film, Kiara plays Nadia, a character shown as calm but carrying deep emotions. Huma Qureshi appears as Elizabeth, a sharp and dangerous presence. Nayanthara is seen as Ganga, a role that changes the balance of power in the story. Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca, a character shown as charming yet hard to read, while Rukmini Vasanth essays Mellisa, a figure with quiet control. The final reveal introduced Yash as Raya.