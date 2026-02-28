Yash carries 'faceless' Kiara Advani in Toxic's first single Tabaahi, fans livid: 'Will they ever show actresses' faces'
On Friday, the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups unveiled the poster of the first single of the film, Tabaahi.
On Friday, the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups unveiled the poster of the first single of the film. Titled Tabaahi, the song will feature Yasg alongside Kiara Advani. The two actors shared the poster on their social media pages, too, but got curious reactions from fans, who noted that just like in the film's teaser, this poster also did not reveal Kiara's face.
Tabaahi poster out
The poster of Tabaahi features Yash and Kiara in a windswept seaside embrace. The poster shows Yash, shirtless, carrying Kiara in his arms while smoking a cigar. While Yash's face is visible, Kiara's is hidden behind her co-star's shoulder.
Sharing the poster, Kiara on Instagram wrote, “A Toxic World, A Safe Embrace. #Tabaahi. Song out on 2nd March. #ToxicTheMovie.” Tabaahi is composed and sung by Vishal Mishra.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. The first glimpse of the film was unveiled in January earlier this year. The two-minute, fifty-two-second clip offered a striking glimpse into Yash's intense and enigmatic character as Raya.
A teaser followed earlier this month, which introduced two more characters played by Yash in the film, including the actor reverting to his clean-shaven look after seven years. However, apart from the character posters unveiled last year, none of the film's assets so far have featured the female leads' faces.
Fans livid
Reacting to the poster, one fan quipped, “Will they ever show Kiara's face, maybe not even in the film.” Another added, “How can you have five female leads and not show their faces in even one promotional material.” Others were angrier in their comments. One Redditor complained, “What’s with this stupidity of using the woman as a prop? No face.. no identity .. just a body huh?!” Another echoed the sentiment: “Bro is the only one who is in teaser and in all posters i don't know why they casted so many actresses.”
Toxic will hit the theatres on 19 March 2026, when it clashes with Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2.
