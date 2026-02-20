Yash surprises fans with ‘vintage’ clean-shaven look in Toxic teaser, internet says he has left ‘KGF mode’ behind
The teaser of Toxic, led by Yash, was released by the makers on Friday. It marks Yash’s first film since the KGF franchise.
Packed with high-octane action, from head-chopping sequences and bone-crunching fights, Yash is seen in a full-blown savage mode in the teaser of Toxic, which was released on Friday. In the middle of all the chaos and his menacing, the clip shows Yash ditching his signature long hair and heavy beard from the KGF era, flaunting a clean-shaven look with short hair. And the moment has sparked chatter across social media
Yash surprises fans with no beard look
The teaser kicks off with Yash’s character, Raya, in a montage of intense battles and gritty fistfights, building up the tension before culminating in a striking reveal: a brief glimpse of Yash’s clean-shaven, short-haired look.
That glimpse was enough to set social media buzzing within minutes of the teaser drop. Social media users are picking up on Yash’s unexpected clean-shaven, short-haired look, with many gushing over how drastically different he appears from his iconic KGF-era rugged avatar.
One fan wrote, “For a while I thought they were introducing another actor, literally got shocked at the end when I realized it's #Yash himself.” Another added, “I’m so proud to be a fan of Yash he’s taking risks and bringing Indian cinema to a Hollywood level unlike many other actors who keep doing the same kinds of roles without taking any risks. Jai Yash Bosss.”
One fan even connected the dots, recalling how Yash had earlier been spotted hiding his face behind a mask during the film’s shoot, seemingly to keep this very look under wraps, writing, “Now u got the answer why he covered his face.”
Fans praise Yash
Many said he had left the ‘KGF mode behind’ after years of keeping the beard that he grew in 2018 for the two back-to-back KGF films. One wrote, “Haters : Yash can't take off his beard. Because he's KGF star… Meanwhile Yash : Hold on…” Another comment read, “Most of them - #Yash is nothing without Beard, Meanwhile Yash…”
“Same look since 8 years saar… Without beard he is nothing saar. But Yash had different plans,” one wrote.
About Toxic
Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.
The film ran into controversy when its first teaser was released with many coming forward to complain about certain scenes with many dubbing it as “grossly obscene, sexually explicit.”
The Women’s Commission slammed its teaser for the depiction of a sex scene, and a Christian group filed a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and others, claiming that the teaser hurts religious sentiments. Earlier this month, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president Dr Jayamala commented on the row and said that the public must not rush to conclusions on the basis of a teaser alone.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19. It will clash with Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2, which is directed by Aditya Dhar.
