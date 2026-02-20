Yash surprises fans with ‘vintage’ clean-shaven look in Toxic teaser, internet says he has left ‘KGF mode’ behind

Packed with high-octane action, from head-chopping sequences and bone-crunching fights, Yash is seen in a full-blown savage mode in the teaser of Toxic, which was released on Friday. In the middle of all the chaos and his menacing, the clip shows Yash ditching his signature long hair and heavy beard from the KGF era, flaunting a clean-shaven look with short hair. And the moment has sparked chatter across social media Toxic is co-written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas.

Yash surprises fans with no beard look The makers released the film's teaser on Friday. It marks Yash’s first film since the KGF franchise.

The teaser kicks off with Yash’s character, Raya, in a montage of intense battles and gritty fistfights, building up the tension before culminating in a striking reveal: a brief glimpse of Yash’s clean-shaven, short-haired look.

That glimpse was enough to set social media buzzing within minutes of the teaser drop. Social media users are picking up on Yash’s unexpected clean-shaven, short-haired look, with many gushing over how drastically different he appears from his iconic KGF-era rugged avatar.

One fan wrote, “For a while I thought they were introducing another actor, literally got shocked at the end when I realized it's #Yash himself.” Another added, “I’m so proud to be a fan of Yash he’s taking risks and bringing Indian cinema to a Hollywood level unlike many other actors who keep doing the same kinds of roles without taking any risks. Jai Yash Bosss.”

One fan even connected the dots, recalling how Yash had earlier been spotted hiding his face behind a mask during the film’s shoot, seemingly to keep this very look under wraps, writing, “Now u got the answer why he covered his face.”