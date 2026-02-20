Toxic teaser: Yash chops heads, breaks beds, unleashes his most violent avatar; fans say 'RIP to Dhurandhar 2'. Watch
Toxic teaser: Yash returns to the big screen in his massiest and most violent avatar in Geetu Mohandas' revenge saga.
The teaser of Kannada star Yash’s first film since the KGF franchise, Toxic, was released by the makers on Friday morning. Toxic’s makers had announced the teaser drop on Thursday afternoon, and they kept their promise, unleashing the action-packed promo across social media. Fans have reacted with euphoria, praising the scale, action, and production design of the film.
Toxic teaser out now!
The teaser opens with Yash's Raya being told that this war is different. There is a montage of several battles and fistfights, before we see Raya engage in graphic sex, even breaking a bed. Then there are shots of the hero chopping off limbs, grating heads, and beating men to pulp, all the while, asking for some ‘f***ing manners’.
The teaser also gives a glimpse of the film's antagonist, played by Malayalam star Tovino Thomas, who arrives towards the end to throw the gauntlet at Raya with, “I'm home, daddy!”
The teaser was met with largely positive early reactions from Yash's fans. "Another blockbuster from Kannada industry," claimed one. Another references his character from the KGF franchise and chirped, "King of Indian Cinema Rocky Bhai."
There were many who felt the teaser was a showcase of a blockbuster, spelling bad news for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, releasing on the same day. "RIP TO DURANDHAR-2," proclaimed one.
Many were amazed at how graphic some of the scenes featuring Yash were. "Never expected this type of scene from Yash," wrote one, almost in admiration.
The Toxic ‘teaser’ controversy
The first look of Toxic was released by the makers on January 8, Yash's birthday. The video was widely reported as the first ‘teaser’ of the film. The action-packed video opened with Yash making out with a woman inside a car and then gunning down several men. The video invited mixed reactions with praise from fans, but lots of criticism for the graphic sex scene picturised at a cemetery. It led to complaints from a Christian body, a state women’s commission, and even an FIR against the makers. However, many in the film fraternity defended the first look video, including filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
All about Toxic and clash with Dhurandhar
Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair in key roles. Yash and Geetu co-wrote the film. The film, shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, when it will clash with Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated Dhurandhar: The Revenge. This is one of the most high-profile pan-India clashes at the box office in years.
