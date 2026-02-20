Toxic teaser: Yash chops heads, breaks beds, unleashes his most violent avatar; fans say 'RIP to Dhurandhar 2'. Watch

The teaser of Kannada star Yash’s first film since the KGF franchise, Toxic, was released by the makers on Friday morning. Toxic’s makers had announced the teaser drop on Thursday afternoon, and they kept their promise, unleashing the action-packed promo across social media. Fans have reacted with euphoria, praising the scale, action, and production design of the film. Toxic teaser: Yash stars as Raya in the pan-India actioner.

Toxic teaser out now! The teaser opens with Yash's Raya being told that this war is different. There is a montage of several battles and fistfights, before we see Raya engage in graphic sex, even breaking a bed. Then there are shots of the hero chopping off limbs, grating heads, and beating men to pulp, all the while, asking for some ‘f***ing manners’.

The teaser also gives a glimpse of the film's antagonist, played by Malayalam star Tovino Thomas, who arrives towards the end to throw the gauntlet at Raya with, “I'm home, daddy!”

The teaser was met with largely positive early reactions from Yash's fans. "Another blockbuster from Kannada industry," claimed one. Another references his character from the KGF franchise and chirped, "King of Indian Cinema Rocky Bhai."

There were many who felt the teaser was a showcase of a blockbuster, spelling bad news for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, releasing on the same day. "RIP TO DURANDHAR-2," proclaimed one.

Many were amazed at how graphic some of the scenes featuring Yash were. "Never expected this type of scene from Yash," wrote one, almost in admiration.