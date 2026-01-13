Yash’s Toxic teaser faces heat over ‘obscene’ sequence, Karnataka Women’s Commission files objection with CBFC

The teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups opens with Yash making out with a woman inside a car and then gunning down several men sparked intense chatter online. Now, it has landed in trouble with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday lodging a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC), expressing objection to alleged obscene scenes. The teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups was released by the makers on January 8, to coincide with leading star Yash's birthday.

Yash’s Toxic courts trouble According to PTI, the Leaders of the women’s wing of the AAP’s state unit met officials of the state women’s commission and submitted a complaint in this regard, seeking appropriate action. They are seeking removal of the teaser.

Following the complaint, the KSWC wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking "appropriate action".

"The obscene and explicit content in the teaser of this movie is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children. These scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture," AAP state secretary Usha Mohan claimed in the letter.

Citing the "adverse impact on society, particularly on minors", the party has asked the commission to intervene and direct the state government authorities to ban the teaser and remove it from social media platforms.

“On behalf of the women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, we urge the women’s commission to treat the matter seriously and take immediate action to "uphold the cultural and moral values of the state," the letter added.

"It is hereby requested to take further action on the subject mentioned in the petition after verifying it as per rules and to submit an action-taken report in this regard," the commission’s secretary said in a letter to the CBFC, citing a petition submitted by AAP state secretary Usha Mohan.