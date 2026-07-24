Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar, based on prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, postponed amid crowded release calendar

Rajkummar Rao’s courtroom drama Prahaar, will not hit theaters on August 7 as was originally planned. The film's release has been postponed and the makers Maddock Films are eyeing a new release date. It is quite interesting to note that this is the second film from the makers to get delayed this month after Eetha starring Shraddha Kapoor. Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar postponed as makers avoid crowded box office; new release date awaited.

Why Prahaar has been postponed As per a report from Bollywood Hungama, Maddock Films has postponed the release of the movie after discussions with their stakeholders. In order to give the movie better chances at the box office, they have now thought about a new release date. The reason for this decision is the crowded release schedule over the coming weeks.

A source told the publication, “Prahaar was scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 7. However, the makers have now decided to postpone its release. After discussions with the stakeholders, they felt that it would not be advisable to release the film during that period. Had it arrived on the scheduled date, it would have released a week after Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrives in cinemas on July 30, and a week before Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2, both of which release on August 14. All three films appear promising. Meanwhile, Prahaar is a special film that requires a healthy window, as it has the potential to draw audiences in large numbers.”

The delay had already become a point of discussion in the industry due to the absence of any promotion despite only weeks being left before the release. The source further added, “The trade has already been buzzing with reports that Prahaar has been postponed. This is because producer Dinesh Vijan is known to go all out while promoting his films, and that too well in advance. With just two weeks left for its scheduled release and no sign of any promotional activity, it had become evident that the film would not arrive in cinemas on August 7.”

About the film Prahaar draws its inspiration from the real-life story of renowned special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The veteran lawyer is played by actor Rajkummar Rao, whose professional journey has been marked by many significant criminal trials.

The film also features actors Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles. It has been helmed by director Avinash Arun, who has earlier made films like Three of Us and the popular web-series Paatal Lok, and it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.