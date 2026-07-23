Rajkummar Rao deletes comment on participating in 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' song, sparks debate

A now-deleted comment by actor Rajkummar Rao has sparked fresh discussion over his participation in last year's ‘Modi Hai’ song. Rajkummar Rao was among the dozen actors from Bollywood who participated in the Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai song.

On Wednesday, Rao took to Instagram to voice support for the ongoing students' protest in New Delhi, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party. In the comments section, a user asked him about participating in “Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai”, which also featured other Bollywood celebrities.

Rao responded to the user, but soon deleted the comment that stirred a social media conversation. Several users took screenshots of the same before it was taken down.

What was the comment by Rajkummar Rao? On Rajkummar's post, user @om.ar510 commented, “I had huge respect for you man... you lost it with one propaganda song!!! I never miss any of your movies, never thought you would sold off so easily, you were supposed to lead the new generation of artists... instead!!!”

The now-deleted comment included the line, "You can never know the pressure." The remark prompted some social media users to speculate that Rao was referring to pressure to participate in the 'Modi Hai' song. However, the actor neither elaborated on what he meant nor explicitly said he had been forced or pressured into taking part in the song. He did not endorse that interpretation before deleting the comment.

According to screenshots shared by several social media users before the comment was deleted, Rao wrote: “I can never sell my soul brother. And one song does not define who I am, what I stand for or what my ideologies in life are. You can never know the pressure. I stand for what is right and what keeps us united as human beings. As long as my conscience is clean and I work the hardest nothing else matters. People who know me personally know who I am and hopefully one day I’ll be able to earn back your respect. I wish you luck and happiness in life. God bless you.”