Who is Ian Diaz and where is he now? Latest update as Netflix drops ‘A Toxic Love Story’

The release of Netflix's latest string of hit documentaries has once again captured viewers' attention, with "A Toxic Love Story" emerging as one of its most talked-about titles. Ian Diaz and Angela Connell Diaz allegedly posed as Michelle Hadley online and fabricated a series of fake sexual assault claims. (Netflix)

The documentary has sparked widespread interest in the real-life figures at the center of the case, particularly Ian Diaz, whose role in the shocking events has become a major point of discussion.

Who is Ian Diaz? Ian Diaz was a former U.S. Deputy Marshal and was accused of masterminding an elaborate cyberstalking scheme with his then-wife, Angela Connell, targeting his former fiancée, Michelle Hadley.

Prosecutors alleged that the pair orchestrated a campaign to harass Hadley online while attempting to frame her for crimes she did not commit.

What did Ian Diaz and Angela Connell do? According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Ian Diaz and Angela Connell Diaz allegedly posed as Michelle Hadley online and fabricated a series of fake sexual assault claims in an effort to falsely implicate her.

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The scheme led to Hadley's arrest, and she spent 88 days behind bars before investigators uncovered the truth. She was subsequently released and formally cleared of all charges on January 9, 2017.

Where happened to Ian Diaz? Ian Diaz, meanwhile, was found guilty in May 2021 on federal charges including conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, perjury, and obstruction of justice.

As per a Netflix article, a federal jury found the former U.S. Marshal guilty in March 2023 on charges of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, perjury, and obstruction of a federal investigation.

Where is Ian Diaz now? Following the conviction, he was dismissed from the U.S. Marshals Service and, two months later, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

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Diaz is currently incarcerated at FMC Fort Worth, where he is expected to remain until his projected release date of January 31, 2031.

In January 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld his convictions, leaving the verdict and sentence in place.

What happened to Angela Connell? Angela Connell admitted guilt in January 2017, pleading guilty to 10 felony charges that included fraud and false imprisonment. She was later sentenced to five years in a California state prison.

By Harini Oviya