The East Palace ending explained: Who was the real killer, what Gu Cheon's final scene means and season 2

Desperate to save his only surviving son, Prince Yeongan, King Ju Sang (Cho Seung Woo) secretly brings in Gu Cheon (Nam Joo Hyuk), a fearless spirit slayer who can enter the terrifying Realm of Gwi. He's joined by court lady Saeng Gang (Roh Yoon Seo), whose rare ability to hear the dead proves just as valuable. Together, they must unravel the palace's darkest secrets before the curse claims its next victim.

The East Palace unfolds in a fictional Joseon kingdom where the royal family is being picked off one by one. When the Crown Prince dies under mysterious circumstances, whispers of an old curse return, with many convinced a vengeful spirit is hunting the royal bloodline .

The new K-drama The East Palace spends eight episodes convincing you that an ancient curse is destroying a royal family. Netflix's Korean fantasy thriller blends palace politics, Korean folklore and supernatural horror with a mystery that keeps peeling back new layers until the very end. Led by Nam Joo Hyuk , Roh Yoon Seo and Cho Seung Woo, the series delivers plenty of shocking twists before revealing who was really behind the bloodshed. If the finale left you with questions, here's a complete breakdown of the ending and what it could mean for the future of the story. [ Warning : This article contains major spoilers for the ending of The East Palace.]

What happens in the show? The East Palace begins with a shocking tragedy. The Crown Prince dies under mysterious circumstances, leaving King Ju Sang with only one surviving son, Prince Yeongan. As fear spreads across the palace, an old legend resurfaces. Many believe a vengeful pond spirit has returned to finish the curse it began 30 years ago. The legend dates back to a pregnant court lady who was falsely accused of having an affair by the Queen, now the Queen Dowager (Jang Young Nam). Executed despite being innocent, she swore to return as a Won Gwi and wipe out the royal bloodline.

With time running out, the King secretly turns to Gu Cheon (Nam Joo Hyuk), a gifted spirit slayer who can enter the dangerous Realm of Gwi. He teams up with Saeng Gang (Roh Yoon Seo), a court lady who can hear the voices of the dead. Though they struggle to trust each other at first, the two soon become the kingdom's only hope.

As they battle terrifying spirits such as Gwi Mae and Ak Gwi, each discovery reveals another buried secret. They slowly realise that many of the ghosts haunting the palace are victims of the royal family's cruel past. But just when Gu Cheon believes he has finally defeated the pond spirit, another royal dies. That's when they realise the ghost they've been chasing may never have been the real enemy.

Ending explained Just when it feels like The East Palace has answered every question, the finale pulls the rug out from under viewers. Gu Cheon enters the Realm of Gwi one last time and finally frees the feared pond spirit from the resentment that bound her for decades. But when Prince Yeon Gan dies anyway, it becomes clear the ghost everyone feared was never the real villain.

The truth is far more devastating. Saeng Gang learns that her own grandmother, also King Ju Sang's biological mother, used the legend of the royal curse to hide a string of calculated murders. She poisoned every prince standing between her son and the throne, while Saeng Gang's mother was forced to help before being silenced forever.

History repeats itself in the present. After discovering the truth behind his family's rise to power, the Crown Prince chose the same bloody path, secretly killing his older brothers. Horrified, King Ju Sang ended his son's ambition himself. Dying with the words, "Why couldn't I be king?", the Crown Prince returns as a terrifying Ak Gwi driven by resentment.

To stop him, Gu Cheon makes a dangerous deal with a primordial Gwi Mae, risking his own soul for the only weapon capable of destroying an Ak Gwi. In the final showdown, the King finally owns up to the sins of his past and offers his soul to the vengeful spirits. His heartfelt apology weakens the Crown Prince, giving Gu Cheon the chance to strike. After a brutal final battle, he defeats the spirit and saves Saeng Gang, seemingly sacrificing himself in the process. But the drama saves its final twist for the closing moments. Gu Cheon survives and walks away with Saeng Gang, only for the last shot to reveal a spiritual chain still attached to his hand, binding him forever to the Realm of Gwi.

The ending leaves viewers with one haunting truth: ghosts never destroyed the palace. Human greed, ambition, and the thirst for power did.

Will there be a season 2? Netflix has not renewed The East Palace for a second season yet. Since it's billed as a Limited Series, the main story reaches a proper ending, with the palace mystery solved and the curse finally lifted.

That said, the final shot of Gu-cheon's chain connecting him to the Realm of Gwi leaves one intriguing thread hanging. If the creators choose to revisit this world, there's enough mystery left for another chapter.