Yash ‘not threatened’ by Dhurandhar 2 but is ‘irked’ with makers of Ranveer Singh's film: Report

March is set to witness a major box office clash as Kannada star Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge are all set to release on the same date. According to a report in Variety India, Yash is “irked” with the makers of Dhurandhar for not informing him about releasing their film on the same date and is not willing to push his film’s release. Yash is reportedly irked with the makers of Dhurandhar.

Yash unhappy with Dhurandhar and Toxic's clash? A source told the publication that Yash is confident about his film’s content and is not threatened by Dhurandhar 2, which is why he is not postponing the release. The source added, “‘Toxic’ was officially announced three years ago in December 2023. His fans have since been waiting to see him on screen. Yash doesn’t want to back off and disappoint his fans.”

The source further revealed that Yash is upset with the makers of Dhurandhar, saying, “‘Toxic’ announced its release date in March last year. If ‘Dhurandhar 2’ was coming on the same date, they should have at least given him a courtesy call. The team feels that the Hindi film industry doesn’t have the culture of communication that is common in the southern industries.”

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the period gangster drama stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

The teaser recently sparked controversy over a graphic intimate scene, with a Christian group reportedly filing a complaint with the CBFC, alleging that it hurt religious sentiments. While the teaser received mixed reactions, fans remain excited as it marks Yash’s return to the big screen after the success of KGF: Chapter 2.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge The sequel to 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film will explore the backstory of Ranveer’s character Hamza and depict him completing his mission by taking over a criminal syndicate in Pakistan, culminating in an intense showdown with Arjun Rampal’s character.

The sequel will see Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor reprising their roles. Yami Gautam is also said to be making a cameo appearance.

Both films are scheduled to release on March 19, with many viewers already declaring Dhurandhar 2 the frontrunner after watching the teaser of Toxic.