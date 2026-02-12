Rupali Ganguly reveals she has already watched Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge, calls 'every frame amazing'

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar dominated the box office upon its release, and fans are now eagerly awaiting its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Following the teaser, anticipation for the trailer has only grown. Amid the buzz, actor Rupali Ganguly revealed that she has already watched parts of the sequel and shared her reaction. Rupali Ganguly talks about watching Dhurandhar 2 in bits and pieces.

Rupali Ganguly on Dhurandhar 2 Rupali’s brother, Vijay Ganguly, worked as a choreographer on Dhurandhar, helming the songs Shararat and Fa9La. In an interview with NDTV, Rupali revealed that she caught glimpses of Dhurandhar 2 while Vijay was editing the film and showed her certain portions over a video call.

Rupali said, “I watched Dhurandhar twice in the theatre. What a film. I can’t wait for the second part to come out, and yesterday I saw bits and pieces from the second part as well. Vijay was editing something and we were on a video call. He was like, ‘See this shot, see this shot.’ Oh, what a shot it was. I asked him to rewind it and show it to me again. Every frame is amazing.”

She also recalled how her brother was sceptical about whether his song Shararat would become a hit. She responded to him, “He kept saying, ‘If I had shot it better, this song would be a hit.’ I was like, ‘Are you mad? This will be a super-duper hit song.’”

About Dhurandhar and its sequel Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows the story of an Indian spy, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrates criminal gangs in Pakistan on a mission to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The film featured Akshaye Khanna as the antagonist, Rehman Dakait.

Apart from them, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, along with Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in key parts. Dhurandhar performed exceptionally well at the box office, grossing over ₹1,300 crore worldwide and ₹1,000 crore domestically. It also became the number one film globally upon its OTT release on Netflix.

Despite being banned in Pakistan, the film reportedly topped Netflix charts there as well, with many viewers praising Aditya Dhar’s research and storytelling.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will delve deeper into the backstory of Ranveer’s character, Hamza, and is expected to feature a major confrontation between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer Singh. The film is slated for release on 19 March, where it will clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for the Grown Ups.