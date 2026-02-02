‘Not even Aditya Dhar knew it’: New Dhurandhar theory about Ranveer Singh killing this character has internet divided

A scene in Dhurandhar, which depicts a shootout at a wedding, sees Hamza in action for the very first time, despite being in Lyari, Pakistan, for over a year. As Usha Uthup’s Rambha Ho cheerfully plays in the background, bloody chaos ensues as Hamza tries to protect Rehman Dakait's (Akshaye Khanna) elder son from being assassinated. The scene ends with Hamza realising he failed to do the job and quickly pivoting to make the best of the situation.

Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh -led spy film, Dhurandhar, was released on Netflix recently, following its theatrical release in December. While the more than 3-hour-long film has always been a magnet for fan theories, a new one seems to be gaining momentum after its OTT release. A theory that Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, killed a character in a key scene has left the internet split.

While the scene does not explicitly show who shot Rehman’s son, it is assumed that Hamza failed at protecting him from being assassinated. However, a new theory by an X (formerly Twitter) user claims that it was Ranveer’s character who killed the son, writing, “Crazy how people are now realising that Hamza killed Rehman Dakait 's elder son after rewatching Dhurandhar. I caught it the very first time in theatres.”

New Dhurandhar theory leaves the internet split While some seemed to agree with the X user’s theory, others were not convinced by the scene's hypothesis. “Not even Aditya Dhar knew it,” joked a Redditor while posting a screengrab of the theory. Another pointed out that the mission was to save Rehman’s son, not kill him, writing, “In no way was it even slightly indicated that Hamza was plotting to get Rehman's son killed at all.” One even reasoned, “No matter what, they'd never show an Indian agent killing a child/teen who isn't directly engaged in conflict with them.”

Some even pointed out that the theories about Dhurandhar were now getting wild, with one person writing, “Bruh people are reading too much idt aditya himself thought this deep into things.” However, some seemed to believe this was true, with one Instagrammer writing, “just now watching the movie..this scene came..i said the same exact thing and my husband denied.” Another wrote, “Even I felt that and somehow I still believe it. Because of the last act he did when rehman died,” referring to how Hamza reacts after killing Rehman.

Dhurandhar, also starring Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and others, was released in theatres on December 5. It collected over ₹1328 crore worldwide before its OTT release. The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is scheduled to be released on March 19.